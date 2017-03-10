5 of the best young talents in Ligue 1

France is the breeding ground of young talent and here are five of the best.

@@nathanjstaples by Nathan Staples Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 11:05 IST

Rabiot has proved to be a vital cog in the PSG machinery

If you want to see talented footballers in the infancy of their careers, go watch French football. If they don’t have a name on their back and sport a number upwards of 30, they are a product of the team’s youth academy and Ligue 1 is a land of opportunity for those willing enough to seek it.

With many famed academies and fantastic footballers coming through the ranks all over the country, it’s unsurprising that there’s another batch just waiting to come out of the oven.

With that in mind, here’s a look at five of the best young players that are currently plying their trade in France’s top division.

#1 Adrien Rabiot – Paris Saint-Germain

After numerous occasions of being linked with a move away and even his mother butting into the conversation of him getting more football, Adrien Rabiot is finally blossoming into the starter at the Parc des Princes.

The youngster has quickly developed into a rambunctious footballer that plays best as a box-to-box midfielder, where he seemingly pops up everywhere on the field from in the hold behind the striker to right in front of his back four.

He has even played in a more reserved role when needed, as he displayed in PSG’s superb 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League where he not only stopped them from creating but began the attacks from deep in the home side’s half as well.

With his recent full international call-up, there’s no doubt that PSG have a home-grown star their fans can cherish for years to come. Just as long as his mother refrains from getting too involved.