Chelsea splashed the cash last summer and it didn't really work out as well as they would have wanted. They have some history when it comes to signing some big-money flops.

Ever since Roman Abramovich took over at Chelsea, the Blues have invested heavily in the transfer market in order to bolster their squad. They have brought in some excellent players who have been fundamental to their success over the past couple of decades.

However, they have also got it horribly wrong and have shelled out tens of millions of pounds on players who have let them down heavily. Even last summer, Chelsea spent in excess of €200 million but most of them are yet to hit their stride at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Haverts should try their best not to take after the ones we've got on our list. Let's take a look at Chelsea's big-money flops.

5 big-money flops in Chelsea history

#5 Fernando Torres

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

Yes, we get it. Fernando Torres won the Champions League with Chelsea and if you look at his numbers, you could say that history will go kinder on him as time goes on. But Fernandro Torres' career could be divided into two parts - Fernando Torres before Chelsea and Fernando Torres after Chelsea.

Torres joined Chelsea as one of sthe best striker the Premier League had seen in a while. There were no defenders in the league who could keep up with the Spaniard at the time. But after joining Chelsea, he didn't fall from grace, he plummeted.

Chelsea signed him for a then-record British fee of €58.5 million from Liverpool. Yes, he did score a very important goal against Barcelona in the semifinals on their way to the Champions League title but a return of 45 goals from 172 appearances is not what the Blues were expecting.

Nine years ago today, @Torres absolutely terrorised Chelsea at Anfield 🔥



Two months later he joined them for £50 million 💰 pic.twitter.com/bpgVqjai5e — Goal (@goal) November 7, 2019

#4 Andriy Shevchenko

Chelsea v Rosenberg - UEFA Champions League

Andriy Shevchenko is another striker singing that was expected to have a big impact at the club. The Ukrainian had become one of the finest strikers in the game at AC Milan but rumors suggested that Jose Mourinho wasn't keen on bringing him to Chelsea.

However, Roman Abramovich went ahead and signed him up anyway. Shevchenko cost Chelsea £30 million + add-ons. For someone who came to West London with the promise of goals, Shevchenko contributed rather scantily in that regard.

He left the club three years later after scoring just 22 goals across three years.

🗣 Steve Sidwell on Mourinho's time at Chelsea:



"In training, players were smashing the hell out of each other. Essien was snapping Shevchenko in half.. Tal Ben Haim going through Drogba and he was getting up and saying 'I want to kill him'"



🇬🇭 The Bison was relentless😤🐂 pic.twitter.com/wAXa0cL73z — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 7, 2021