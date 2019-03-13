5 big-money signings who have disappointed so far this Premier League 2018-19 season

Omene Osuya

Manchester United's Fred (l)

Whether they cost big-money or not, there is always risk involved in signing players. It could be the big-name flops badly for various reasons - form, fitness, issues with the new environment, team's tactics.

Examples of this abound; Alvaro Morata & Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United), Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City), and so many more.

Sometimes, it is not that the player suddenly becomes bad overnight, it could be as simple as the fit between club and player not being as good as previously thought. Consider the case of Diego Forlan.

The blonde Uruguayan didn't do so well at Manchester United but was an absolute beast at both Villarreal and Atletico Madrid after leaving Old Trafford.

The 2018-19 summer transfer window saw clubs splurging on talent to help them achieve their goals. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Richarlison (Everton), and Alisson Becker (Liverpool) have been resounding successes despite their huge price tags.

On the other hand, some big-money signings have struggled to deliver the quality they were brought in for.

Here is a look at 5 of the most disappointing so far.

#5 Jean Micheal Seri (Fulham)

Seri has flopped in the Premier League

The transfer gossip two summers ago was hot as regards the Ivorian international. Playing in midfield for the French club, OGC Nice, Seri's dynamism, passing, and leadership had drawn lots of plaudits.

In the summer of 2017, it was widely believed that having helped the unfancied French Riviera side qualify for the UEFA Champions League, he would be off to a bigger club.

FC Barcelona was said to be very interested in signing him, with club legend, Xavi Hernandez, quoted as saying that Seri had Barca DNA.

The move didn't happen, and a year later, he moved to join the Cottagers for £25 million. Needless to say, it has been a very disappointing time for club and player.

Seri's quality has come through only in fits and starts, as the team look dead-certain to return to the Championship after just one season.

He has not been helped by the harebrained tactics of both Slavisa Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri. However, he has also failed to show up for the side and will be looked upon as an expensive flop (and rightly so).

