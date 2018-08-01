5 big moves that could still happen in the transfer window

Boateng would be a great signing for PSG

The transfer window will close this month. As such, a frenzied orgy of buying, loaning and selling is expected to be the dominant topic for the next 30 days.

The August rush will be even more frantic this month. This is because of the decision of the Premier League (the top buying league) to shut its transfer window on August 10th, 21 full days before the rest of Europe.

This has automatically placed English clubs at a disadvantage as they will be forced to buy high (for desired targets) and sell low (to balance the books) to clubs on the continent.

Given the changes in management that have happened at many European sides: Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich amongst others, these teams are yet to make significant moves in the market.

All that will change as August represents the last chance saloon for everyone.

A deluge of transfers is set to happen with some very tantalizing prospects already being mentioned in the press. Here is a look at 5 big moves that could still happen:

#5 Jerome Boateng to PSG from Bayern Munich

Bayern is a team in need of regeneration and the team’s board knows this better than most. The last couple of easily-won Bundesliga titles have failed to mask the fact that the team has been on a downward slide since the last season with Pep Guardiola at the helm.

Given the team’s refusal to compete with English clubs to pay high prices, there is a need to sell before purchases can be made.

One asset who can still fetch a tidy sum and whose exit won’t be felt so much is Jerome Boateng. The German international has been immensely successful since he joined the Bavarian giants from Manchester City.

However, injuries have contributed to a huge dip in form (his World Cup performance will attest to this). Coupled with the fact that his backup; Niklas Süle is also top-quality; selling Boateng doesn’t look so silly after all.

New PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the World Cup winner and ideally sees him as the ball-playing option to partner either Marquinhos or Thiago Silva.

Valued at €50m, the centre-back himself has given feelers that he wouldn’t mind a new challenge and it’s a deal that should be beneficial to all parties involved.

