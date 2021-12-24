5 big-name players who could leave Ligue 1 in 2022

It goes without mentioning that the French league Ligue 1 has become a hot destination for the world's biggest superstars. The evidence of this lies this season itself. Paris Saint-Germain managed to sign the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donarumma during the summer transfer window.

The French top flight continues to welcome elite players. However, it is worth noting that the division could lose some of its top-rated stars in the coming months. If rumors are anything to go by, a number of big-name footballers are already looking forward to leaving Ligue 1 in 2022.

Many high-profile Ligue 1 footballers are likely to switch to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A or other divisions across Europe next year. That said, let's quickly take a look at five such players who could make such a move before the end of 2022.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni

Monaco will find it difficult to keep the defensive midfielder beyond this season

Aurelien Tchouameni is a key player in the AS Monaco midfield. Manchester United tried to snap up the 21-year-old towards the end of the summer transfer window but couldn't get the deal over the line. According to multiple sources, the Red Devils could return for the Frenchman in 2022 as they look to bolster their options in midfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the fastest-rising young midfielders in Ligue 1 at the moment. The Monaco star has been a huge revelation since the campaign kicked off, catching the eye of many as he ran riot in front of the defense.

Apart from Manchester United, a host of other Premier League clubs are said to be monitoring the player's progress. This includes the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United. If he maintains his level of performance going forward, Monaco will certainly find it difficult to keep him beyond next summer.

#4 Boubacar Kamara

The midfielder continues shining in Ligue 1

Boubacar Kamara's current contract with Olympic Marseille expires at the end of this season. According to reports, the player has refused to commit his future to the club as he looks to leave Ligue 1 in search of greener pastures.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Marseille for the transfer of midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Marseille for the transfer of midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/3qizP9B2Is

Manchester United are believed to be leading the race to sign the defensive midfielder right now. However, some other clubs are also monitoring his situation. It is understood Marseille are open to selling the player in January to avoid losing him for free in July. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh