5 big-name superstars who could depart the Premier League in 2022

The Premier League is preparing for what promises to be an important transfer window in January. The first half of the season has exposed the weaknesses of several clubs. They'll be eager to address them when the transfer market reopens in winter. That could lead to many players arriving in the English top flight from other divisions.

Meanwhile, there could also be notable departures from the division. In fact, the year 2022 looks set to witness many elite superstars calling time on their spells in the Premier League. These are players who have spent the last few seasons in the English top flight, and are now ready to embrace new challenges.

With just a few days left till the end of the year, here's a look at five big-name superstars who could leave the Premier League in 2022:

#5 Dele Alli

The striker has reportedly been given the green light to find a new club.

Dele Alli looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur as early as the January transfer window, having seen himself relegated to a bit-part role in recent weeks.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Dele Alli will reportedly be free to leave Tottenham in January - with PSG and Newcastle the favourites for his signature Dele Alli will reportedly be free to leave Tottenham in January - with PSG and Newcastle the favourites for his signature https://t.co/4bRR3iELNu

It is obvious Dele Alli isn't in manager Antonio Conte's plans in North London. That is evident in the fact that the Englishman has played just one Premier League game since the former Inter Milan boss took charge of affairs at the club.

According to reports, the player has been given the green light to find a new club when the transfer window reopens next month. Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be interested in the player's services.

#4 Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger looks set to leave the Premier League in 2022.

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is also one of the big names who could end up bidding goodbye to the Premier League in 2022. The German has apparently reached the end of the road at Stamford Bridge, and is reportedly looking forward to his next destination.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to leaving #Chelsea as a free agent next summer. An 'informal agreement' is in place with Real Madrid, but nothing has yet been signed. Bayern Munich also in the frame.[via @Independent Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to leaving #Chelsea as a free agent next summer. An 'informal agreement' is in place with Real Madrid, but nothing has yet been signed. Bayern Munich also in the frame.[via @Independent]

Rudiger is already in the final year of his contract with the Blues, meaning he can start talks with suitors in January. As per multiple sources, the defender is determined to run down his deal with the Londoners, and leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are said to be leading the race for the centre-back's signature. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring his situation.

