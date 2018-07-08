Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players you didn't know played for Celta Vigo

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    08 Jul 2018, 03:41 IST

Celta Vigo's David Silva (L) vies with A

Frankly speaking, there are only two teams that come to mind whenever you think of La Liga - Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Maybe other well-known Spanish clubs such as Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla and Villareal will come to the fore if you think a bit harder but needless to say, Celta de Vigo are not one of the most popular Spanish teams in the world.

At the end of the day, they have only clinched the second division trophy thrice and have finished runners-up in the Copa del Rey on three occasions when it comes to major titles, clearly not something to be excessively proud of. The recently-concluded 2017-18 season saw the club finish 13th in La Liga.

Nevertheless, the dearth of success does not mean that the club does not deserve appreciation or any form of recognition at all.

After all, they have produced several noteworthy talents over the course of their not-so-illustrious history.

On that note, here are 5 big names who have passed through the Celta Vigo's ranks in recent years before finding success elsewhere.

#5 Rodrigo

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The Brazil-born player moved to Spain in his early teens, where he spent a chunk of his life at Celta Vigo's academy from 2005 to 2009.

Even though the current Valencia player did not get the opportunity to play for the senior Celta side, he improved his game by leaps and bounds during that stint. Rodrigo was particularly impressive in 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, helping Celta’s Juvenil side to reach the final of the Copa de Campeones, the main youth tournament for the age group in Spain.

In 2009, when Rodrigo was aged 18, he moved to Real Madrid, a switch enabled by his father who was a scout back then. The 27-year-old now plays for Valencia CF and was also a part of Spain's final 23-man squad for World Cup 2018.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Celta de Vigo Football David Silva Diego Costa Football
