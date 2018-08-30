5 big transfers of the summer that never happened

The 2018 Summer Transfer window saw some big names switching alliances. Some changed clubs within their league, while few others moved to a new league. There was a lot of money involved, and the Premier League stood tall as always, spending a net 877.9m. The commercialisation of Football has seen the spending powers of the clubs increase by leaps and bounds over the years and as such, many clubs now have the financial backing to complete the transfers of their choice regardless of the money involved.

However, every year, there are a few rumours which make everyone sit up and take notice, not just because of the sheer money involved, but also because it would be a statement of intent from the buyer. These are transfer rumours which involve few of the biggest names in football and thus generate a massive amount of interest. However, even with the progress of the window, these rumours show no signs of materialising, yet they refuse to die and drag on until the end of the transfer window.

This year, owing to the early arrival of the Transfer Deadline Day in the Premier League, some of these rumours had an abrupt ending well ahead of their time. But since the European Transfer Window was still open, some of they lived on, yet did not materialise. With less than 48 hours remaining of the European Transfer Window, we look at the five hottest transfer rumours that ruled the headlines this summer but never happened.

#5 Nabil Fekir to Liverpool

Liverpool was about to sign Nabil Fekir for £53m from Lyon at the start of the summer. The player had a medical at Anfield and even did an interview for the Premier League club. However, much to everyone's surprise, the deal was not completed. The clubs had reached an agreement and apparently, the player had even agreed terms with Liverpool, which made the breakdown of the move even more shocking. It was later revealed that there could have been concerns after the medical which caused Liverpool to back away, however, those were not confirmed by the clubs.

Lyon soon confirmed that the deal was off and that should have been the end of the matter.

However, Express soon reported that the deal was back on, after Lyon star Houssem Aouar signed a new 5 year deal, which paved the path for Fakil to join Liverpool. Yet as time went on, the deal kept stalling. Lyon then gave Liverpool until the end of July to complete the deal, but the Premier League club never returned back to the table.

However, a new angle to the story has come to surface of late. The Mirror reports that Lyon President has confirmed that the club tried to sell Fakir to Chelsea after the Liverpool move collapsed. But Chelsea showed no interest and as such, Fakil seems destined to stay at Lyon at least until the end of the year.

