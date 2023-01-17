5 big transfers that could still happen in the January transfer window

The 2022-23 January transfer window is turning out to be quite an eventful one. Many teams in the top five European leagues have actively tried to improve their squad, either by permanently signing top players or getting noteworthy players on loan. Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Cody Gakpo are three of the big names that have swapped shirts this January, and we may not have seen the end of it.

Today, we will take a look at a few top players who could switch clubs before the end of the January transfer window. Here are five big transfers that could still be completed in the next couple of weeks:

#5 Noni Madueke to Chelsea

Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League

Days after signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for an £88.5 million fee, Chelsea have been linked with PSV attacker Noni Madueke.

According to reports from the Netherlands (via Metro), Chelsea lodged an initial £26.6 million bid for the 20-year-old forward. The bid, however, was reportedly turned down, as PSV felt the bid is far too low for Madueke. Having already lost Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, PSV are not looking to sell unless an astonishing offer comes along.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff



Personal terms are not a problem.



#CFC #PSV Chelsea had 'positive contacts' with PSV over the possible move of Noni Madueke. The Dutch side are ready to accept €40-45 mln.Personal terms are not a problem. Chelsea had 'positive contacts' with PSV over the possible move of Noni Madueke. The Dutch side are ready to accept €40-45 mln.Personal terms are not a problem. #CFC #PSV🔵🚨 https://t.co/RfKWBMF0gU

Chelsea have been on a spending spree under Todd Boehly this season, signing all the players they deem worthy. If they have any legitimate interest in signing Madueke, it would not be surprising to see them lodge a much-improved bid in the coming days.

The right-winger has played only nine games this season due to an ankle injury, scoring twice. Overall, the England U21 international has played 80 games for PSV across competitions, recording 20 goals and 14 assists.

#4 Leandro Trossard to Arsenal/Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been told of the price they will have to pay to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard, talkSPORT has reported (via football.london).

Trossard, banished from Brighton training due to poor attitude, missed the Seagulls’ 3-0 win over Liverpool on 14 January. His agent has asked the club to grant him an exit, and Brighton have set the price they want for their player. It has been reported that Brighton want £25 million for the 28-year-old.

As per Metro, Tottenham had verbally offered a £12 million fee, which was outright rejected. Arsenal have also emerged as a possible destination, but they, too, do not see him as a £25 million player.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL The Good Morning Transfers discuss Leandro Trossard's possible transfer options after his representatives issued a statement saying that the player wants to leave Brighton... The Good Morning Transfers discuss Leandro Trossard's possible transfer options after his representatives issued a statement saying that the player wants to leave Brighton... https://t.co/bF6ssTesAQ

Belgium winger Trossard has featured in 17 games for the Seagulls across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and claiming three assists.

#3 Raphinha to Arsenal

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Premier League leaders Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Barcelona winger Raphinha after losing one of their top transfer targets Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Sky Sports has reported. The north Londoners reportedly wanted to sign Raphinha last summer itself but were outbid by Barcelona. They are now looking to get their man in the January window.

Raphinha was expected to take Barcelona by storm but has not had much success under Xavi this season. The Brazilian winger has featured in 23 games for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, starting only 11 of them. He has thus far pitched in with three goals and five assists across competitions.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Raphinha doesn't want to leave Barcelona. Barca would also expect a fee surpassing Mykhaylo Mudryk's move to #CFC (€100m). Lots of clubs will use this as a valuation yardstick in deals. #AFC have always liked Raphinha, but last summer they didn't want to go too far above €50m. Raphinha doesn't want to leave Barcelona. Barca would also expect a fee surpassing Mykhaylo Mudryk's move to #CFC (€100m). Lots of clubs will use this as a valuation yardstick in deals. #AFC have always liked Raphinha, but last summer they didn't want to go too far above €50m. https://t.co/c9Ej9zdmTD

Signing Raphinha in the January transfer window might be difficult for Arsenal, as Barcelona are likely to be reluctant to lose an important player mid-season. However, for the right offer, Arsenal could beat the odds to get their man in January itself.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under former coach Thomas Tuchel in the summer of 2022. The Gabon international joined the Blues as a free agent after Barcelona graciously terminated his contract, paving the way for a smoother departure.

Aubamyeng has found it difficult to thrive under new manager Graham Potter, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss primarily opting to keep his faith in Kai Havertz. According to The Telegraph, Barcelona have kept tabs on Aubameyang’s situation at Stamford Bridge and wish to re-sign him in the January transfer window.

However, there are fears that the former Arsenal man would not be able to play for Barcelona this season if signed in January. According to the La Liga rulebook, a player whose contract was terminated, cannot receive a new contract from the same club during the same season. It will be interesting to see if the Blaugrana manage to find a way around it and bring him back to Camp Nou.

Aubameyang has featured in 16 games for Chelsea this season, netting thrice.

#1 Memphis Depay to Newcastle United/Tottenham Hotspur

FC Barcelona v New York Red Bulls

Barcelona signed Memphis Depay as a free agent in July 2021, right after he ran down his contract with Olympique Lyon. The Dutchman has not managed to live up to his billing at Old Trafford and it has been claimed that the Blaugrana are looking to offload him in January itself.

According to the Daily Star, Premier League outfits Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the opportunity to sign the former Manchester United star. According to the source, the Catalans want as much money as possible for the forward and are determined not to lose him as a free agent in June.

NUFC Gallowgate نيوكاسل @NUFCgallowgate



Joan Laporta states he will not make deals with Atlético and that if Depay is to leave on loan it will be to Newcastle.



[El National ] #NUFC Newcastle United in talks with Memphis DepayJoan Laporta states he will not make deals with Atlético and that if Depay is to leave on loan it will be to Newcastle.[El National Newcastle United in talks with Memphis DepayJoan Laporta states he will not make deals with Atlético and that if Depay is to leave on loan it will be to Newcastle.[El National 🇪🇸] #NUFC https://t.co/795VsJ1hsn

The player’s representatives have reportedly earmarked a January move to Premier League top-four aspirants Newcastle. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing Depay, but Xavi’s side reportedly prefer to sell outside of Spain.

Depay has featured in four games for Barca in the 2022-23 season, scoring only once.

