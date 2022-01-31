5 biggest deals that could happen on deadline day

The winter transfer window of the 2021-22 campaign has been quite eventful for some of the most highly-rated football clubs in the world. We’ve seen Dusan Vlahovic move to Juventus from Fiorentina, Adama Traore return to his boyhood club Barcelona and Liverpool finally signing Portuguese winger Luis Díaz.

All of these deals went through last week, which is making us all the more excited for deadline day. Will some wantaway stars find a new home or will they stay put at least until the summer?

Here are the five biggest deals that could go through on the final day of the winter transfer window:

#5 Jesse Lingard from Manchester United to Newcastle United

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Since the start of the winter transfer window, Manchester United man Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The Englishman has not had any luck breaking into the first team under Ralf Rangnick and is determined to find a new club this winter.

The player’s first preference has always been West Ham United, but the Red Devils are not prepared to sell him to a top-four rival.

Alfonso Leocádio 👨🏻‍💻 @alfonso_leocad : Jesse Lingard has agreed terms on a move to Newcastle. Newcastle are looking to finalise a deal according to #NUFC #Newcastle Breaking: Jesse Lingard has agreed terms on a move to Newcastle. Newcastle are looking to finalise a deal according to @GraemeBailey Breaking🚨: Jesse Lingard has agreed terms on a move to Newcastle. Newcastle are looking to finalise a deal according to @GraemeBailey #NUFC #Newcastle

Relegation-threatened outfit Newcastle United have long been vocal about their admiration for Lingard. They are thoroughly impressed with his skillset and expect him to help them avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Unfortunately for them, the Old Trafford outfit have been asking too much for Lingard’s services. It was reported that United previously demanded £10 million for the Englishman. The Magpies were not willing to spend that much on a player whose contract expires in six months and pulled out of the deal.

It is believed the two parties have been in contact, even after the original deal fell through. A middleground could be reached in the dying embers of the transfer window and the 29-year-old could ultimately end up at St. James’ Park.

#4 Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could be on his way out of the club in the final hours of the winter transfer window.

The midfield anchor is being courted by Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with both teams in dire need of a surefooted midfielder.

Ayush Biswas @AyushBiswas11

#DeadlineDay Tottenham Hotspur Are Working Very Close To Sign Yves Bissouma On Deadline Day. Manchester United Still In The Race. We will see in the coming hours which team from the above two teams wins the race. For now, Tottenham Are Leading. Tottenham Hotspur Are Working Very Close To Sign Yves Bissouma On Deadline Day. Manchester United Still In The Race. We will see in the coming hours which team from the above two teams wins the race. For now, Tottenham Are Leading.#DeadlineDay https://t.co/tVAtnBcHJb

The Red Devils are loaning Donny van de Beek out to Everton, meaning they have plenty of room for a player of Bissouma’s skillset. Spurs, on the other hand, are desperate to complete one important transfer after missing out on Luis Diaz, Ollie Tanner and Adama Traore.

The Seagulls want at least £37 million for their prized asset, which is more than what both clubs are willing to shell out. Negotiations are ongoing.

