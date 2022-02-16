5 biggest flops in PSG history

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is one of the most well-off clubs in Europe. Playing in the French top-flight may not be the most attractive proposition but when PSG come calling, it is too great a lure to be refused. They can and have in the past matched the financial expectations of clubs and players alike in a bid to strengthen themselves.

So even though the chances of European silverware are not the highest, they have the cash to keep hold of some of the best talent. So it's no surprise that Parisians, on multiple occasions, have put pen to paper on the deal of their desired targets.

Especially after their owners QSI arrived, it has been a case of more hits than misses in terms of acquiring their preferred players in the transfer window.

Many players failed to live up to the billing in a PSG shirt

But when a player arrives at the club, the onus is on him to prove his worth and justify their salary. Some go directly into the starting lineup and make the team strong from day one, while others have to work harder off the pitch on the training ground to become regulars.

Either way, whether you succeed or fail is mostly down to you, your attitude and if you can fight with the best players and constantly prove your worth. At PSG, many such arrivals who were anticipated signings fell short of fulfilling expectations by a fair margin.

It's not difficult to guess that there are bitter feelings between both parties. On that note, here are the five biggest flops in Paris Saint-Germain history.

#5 Hatem Ben Arfa

Ben Arfa joined Lille in Janaury as a free agent

One point of view towards the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa is that he wasn't as much of a flop as he was a mistake. When you realize he came as a free agent from Ligue 1 rivals OGC Nice, that mistake looks like one to forgive. But the drop in form was real given the standards he set for himself at his former club.

The Frenchman joined PSG on the back of a successful season in the French top-flight, having scored 17 times in 34 games. As a PSG player, he could only manage two assists in 23 appearances in Ligue 1. Ben Arfa scored thrice in the Coupe de France, but two of those goals came against lower league side US Avranches.

Football Tweets @FutballTweets Lille have announced the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa on a six-month deal.



The ultimate streets will never forget player!



Lille have announced the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa on a six-month deal.The ultimate streets will never forget player!https://t.co/uP3S1UZnjs

He became annoyed after not starting games regularly and rather than proving his strong character by challenging for a starting spot, his attitude became a problem for Unai Emery. Ben Arfa also criticized the PSG boss publicly and as a result spent the entire 2017-18 campaign without playing a single game for the club.

The flop striker even sued the French giants and dragged them to the court due to the lack of football.

#4 Diego Lugano

Lugano was a colossal figure for Uruguay

Before big names like Thiago Silva and Marquinhos became linchpins for PSG, Diego Lugano was the bigshot South American that arrived at the club. He captained Uruguay to a fourth-place finish at the 2010 World Cup and was expected to add his leadership and experience to the French club.

The centre-back was in his 30s and hence PSG were able to sign him for as little as €3 million. But, in the Turkish league and for the national side, he continued to show his ability and dominated in the backline. However, Lugano had a rather underwhelming stay at PSG.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes Here is Diego Lugano's speech to his teammates just before the game against Mexico at the 2010 World Cup.



True captain. Here is Diego Lugano's speech to his teammates just before the game against Mexico at the 2010 World Cup.True captain. https://t.co/4B7lBtRPL8

He looked way off pace in Ligue 1 and one of his major assets was his aerial prowess, but he struggled to dominate in aerial duels as well. On top of that, he became injury-prone and spent significant time on the treatment table.

The French giants were aware that these signs would start emerging at some point, given that the age would catch up with the Uruguayan. But they didn't think it would happen so soon. He made 21 appearances for the club in all competitions in his solitary season (2011-12) with the French giants.

