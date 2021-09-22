5 biggest match-winners in world football currently

Winning is considered a priority when two football teams lock horns on the pitch. With both sides sharing the same ambition of going home with a victory, it all comes down to who wants it more or who has the better players. Most importantly, who has the players who can decide the fate of the match all on their own.

Match winners are the most important set of players any football team can have. This is because they are capable of making sure victory is achieved even when their teams fail to impress. Creating clear-cut chances, scoring vital goals and setting up their teammates in the most critical moments, these players surely deserve recognition for their exploits.

The football world is blessed with many incredible players who are proving to be difference makers for club and country at the moment. In a bid to honor them, we've decided to rank the five biggest match winners in the sport currently.

#5 Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian is off to a brilliant start this season

Mohamed Salah has been a huge force to reckon with in Liverpool's attack since joining the Reds from Roma in the summer of 2017. Considering all he's given the club in the last few seasons, his €42 million transfer fee now looks like a steal.

The Egyptian is currently one of the most prolific finishers in world football. He consistently provides answers in front of goal as Liverpool continue to push for glory.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Mohamed Salah is the 30th player to have scored 100 Premier League goals, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian. King. #LEELIV 100 - Mohamed Salah is the 30th player to have scored 100 Premier League goals, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian. King. #LEELIV https://t.co/sSGKd7F9V4

Salah has entered the new campaign on a brilliant note, bagging five goals and two assists for the Reds in five appearances across all competitions. Thanks to his influence, Jurgen Klopp's men are tied with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, with 13 points.

#4 Erling Haaland

The striker has shocked the football world with his brilliant displays over the last two seasons

Despite being just 21 years old, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland ranks among the top match winners in world football. The striker continues to be a huge threat in front of goal, tearing opposition defenses apart and making goalkeepers look helpless.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow 67 Goals - 67 Matches - 1 Erling Braut Haaland 67 Goals - 67 Matches - 1 Erling Braut Haaland https://t.co/DxxzMfrXK2

Haaland has arguably been the most decisive footballer in European football so far this season. The Norwegian has an impressive record of 11 goals and four assists to his name in eight appearances for the BVB across all competitions.

Last term, the attacker finished as the top scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals in just eight games. He's returned to the tournament on a brilliant note this season, scoring once to help Dortmund claim a 2-1 victory in their opening clash with Benfica last week.

