5 biggest mistakes in Jose Mourinho's career 

With over 20 major honours won in several top leagues around Europe, Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful coaches in history and his status as an all-time great is beyond reproach.

The Portuguese gaffer made headlines when he led an unfancied Porto to a Champions League triumph in 2004 and became a media sensation when he stylishly declared himself the 'Special One' in his first press conference as Chelsea manager.

Over the next decade, Mourinho justified his stance, with several records broken and titles won across spells in England, Italy and Spain, while he also remains the most successful manager in Chelsea's history.

However, for all of his achievements, the 57-year-old is very much human like the rest of us and has made his fair share of mistakes during his two-decade-long managerial career.

While some were minor gaffes which had next to no impact on overall results, others had far-reaching consequences, some of which are still felt to this day.

Here, we shall have a rundown of the five biggest mistakes that Jose Mourinho has made in his managerial career.

#5 Bizarre transfer window in 2013/2014

Jose Mourinho brought in Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba in shocking transfers in 2013

Jose Mourinho returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2013 to take the club back to previous heights and immediately got to the task by setting his sights on the transfer window, with Wayne Rooney being his prime target.

Advertisement

When the Englishman decided to remain at Manchester United, Mourinho rather shockingly brought in former protege Samuel Eto'o as well as Demba Ba which, combined with the misfiring Fernando Torres, meant that the Blues had an inferior attack compared to their domestic and continental rivals.

Romelu Lukaku was also sent out on loan after missing a decisive spot-kick in the UEFA Super Cup against Bayern Munich, while Juan Mata, who was by far Chelsea's most creative player and named Club Player of the Year in consecutive seasons, was sold to Manchester United in January 2014.

These disastrous transfer decisions had an impact on Chelsea that season and it came as no surprise that they ended the campaign trophyless. Jose Mourinho addressed some of his errors in the next transfer window, with players like Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas coming in.

#4 Making all three substitutions during half-time against Newcastle United (2005)

Jose Mourinho used up all his substitutes at half-time against Newcastle

Jose Mourinho prides himself on his ruthlessness and his tendency to not care about letting his players know when they have performed below par. These are traits that have helped cement his status as a legendary manager but there have also been instances when they proved to be counter-productive.

The latter happened to be the case when Chelsea squared off with Newcastle United in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. With the Londoners chasing an unprecedented quadruple, they found themselves behind when Patrick Kluivert scored to put the Magpies ahead after just four minutes.

This remained the status quo at half-time and rather bizarrely, Jose Mourinho opted to make use of his allocated three substitutes, bringing on Eidur Gudjohnsen, Frank Lampard and Damien Duff for Geremy, Joe Cole and Tiago. Tellingly, none of the substitutions was enforced by injury.

What happened next was the stuff of legends as just two minutes into the second half, Wayne Bridge was stretchered off with an injury to force Chelsea into playing with 10 men. Meanwhile Damien Duff had to play on despite being in physical discomfort after picking up a knock.

More bizarrely, goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini was sent off later in the second half, leaving young defender Glen Johnson to play in goal for the rest of the match, with just eight outfield players for the Blues.

In typical Jose Mourinho fashion, the Chelsea boss stood by his decision to throw all his cards at half-time and insisted that he would have made six substitutions at once if given the opportunity.