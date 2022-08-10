5 biggest moves which could still happen this transfer window (August 2022)

This summer transfer window has been quite a ride already. We've seen plenty of high-profile players switch clubs over the course of the last few months. Big European clubs have shown a great deal of ambition in the transfer market and have not shied away from breaking the bank to sign top players.

There have been plenty of twists and turns this summer and we've seen some of the most exciting transfer sagas of recent years unfold over the past few months. With just a few weeks remaining in the transfer window, European clubs are now looking to either expedite their moves or wind up their business.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest moves that could still happen this transfer window (August 2022).

#5 Matheus Nunes to Liverpool

Despite Jurgen Klopp ruling out more signings this summer, Liverpool continue to be linked with a few players. They decided against strengthening their midfield department since the perfect candidates weren't available this summer.

However, a hamstring injury to Thiago Alcantara has changed things at Anfield. Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also injured and the Merseysiders could do with another quality midfielder.

According to Correio da Manha (via Paisley Gates), Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes is open to joining Liverpool. Nunes, who has a release clause of €60 million, was hailed as one of the best in the world by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola last season.

#4 Youri Tielemans to Liverpool/Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly ready to play the waiting game for Youri Tielemans. They have been heavily linked with the Leicester City midfielder. However, as per a report on football.london, the Gunners will look to snap him up when he becomes a free agent next summer.

However, that decision could come to bite Arsenal in the back because due to Thiago's latest injury blow, Liverpool have made an enquiry about Tielemans to Leicester. The Foxes reportedly value him at around €38 million.

According to The Express, Chelsea and Liverpool have registered an interest in Tielemans. At the aforementioned rate, Tielemans represents an economical and Premier League-proven option for Jurgen Klopp's side.

#3 Cody Gakpo to Manchester United

Anthony Martial picked up an injury ahead of the first Premier League gameweek to expose Manchester United's lack of depth in attack. New boss Erik ten Hag wants to bolster the frontline immediately and according to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are preparing a €41 million bid for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

Manchester United have not signed any attackers this summer and failed to strike a deal for RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko. They also opted out of signing Marko Arnautovic thanks to severe fan backlash.

United manager Ten Hag and Gakpo are managed by the same agency and as such, a deal could go over the line pretty soon. In 46 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven in the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists.

#2 Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United/Chelsea

Now that Barcelona are threatening legal action against Frenkie de Jong in a bid to force him out, an exit seems very likely. David Ornstein of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Catalans informed De Jong that they want to annul his existing contract and return to the one he was on prior to that.

Barcelona had agreed an €85 million deal with Manchester United for the transfer of De Jong, according to The Athletic. Chelsea are also interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Reliable journalist Andy Mitten, who extensively covers Manchester United news, claimed earlier this week that he is optimistic about De Jong joining United. He said:

"Manchester United wouldn't be in this if they didn't think they had a chance. I'm actually more optimistic of him joining United than I was a week ago."

It looks like it's all up to De Jong now.

#1 Bernardo Silva to Barcelona

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign €60 million for the transfer of Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the best in the world and was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season last term.

Barcelona manager Xavi and club president Joan Laporta are both huge admirers of Silva. They are reportedly ready to sign Silva irrespective of whether or not they offload De Jong.

If Silva completes his transfer to Barcelona, Xavi will have a host of world-class midfielders at his disposal. In addition to the 28-year-old, the Catalans have Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Franck Kessie, Miralem Pjanic and Sergio Busquets on their payroll.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva and Barcelona: “I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire”.“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva and Barcelona: “I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire”. 🚨🔵 #MCFC“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. https://t.co/xK3w832GnT

