5 biggest moves of this transfer window so far

The end of the 2022-23 summer transfer window is just around the corner. With only three days left before the window closes (September 1), most clubs have either signed their priority targets or are in the final stages of doing so. There could still be major movement on deadline day, but those transfers are unlikely to dethrone the biggest ones we have seen thus far.

Today, we will take a look at a few transfers that have kept the footballing fraternity buzzing this summer. Below are the five most expensive signings of the summer transfer window so far:

Special note: Only transfers that have been confirmed or verified by reputed sources have been included. Unless mentioned otherwise, Transfermarkt has been used as the source.

#5 Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) — €70 million

Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned Newcastle United splurged a whopping €70 million to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad earlier this month. Isak, who has become the club’s record signing, is currently valued at €30 million, less than half of his transfer amount.

The Swedish forward, who is yet to make his debut for his new employers, spent the last three seasons of his career at Sociedad. He tormented defenders with his pace, dribbling ability, and clever movement. He did not score as many times as one might expect, but he did plenty to help his team.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Alexander Isak is watching from the stands! Newcastle's latest signing for £63m Alexander Isak is watching from the stands! Newcastle's latest signing for £63m ⚫⚪ https://t.co/gvspl66oMF

Over the course of his Sociedad stint, Isak featured in 132 games for the club across competitions, recording 44 goals and eight assists. If Eddie Howe can bring the best out of him, the Premier League could have a new superstar on their hands.

#4 Casemiro (Manchester United) — €70.65 million

Having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid, five-time Champions League-winning defensive midfielder Casemiro joined Manchester United in August. The Red Devils splurged €70.65 million for his services, making him one of the most expensive signings of the summer.

In Casemiro, Erik ten Hag has an impeccable interceptor and a natural leader, glimpses of which were on display in his debut on Saturday (August 27). Introduced in the second half at Southampton, Casemiro rarely put a foot wrong and calmly fulfilled his defensive duties as the Red Devils cruised to a 1-0 win.

Manchester United have long craved a capable defensive midfielder; in Casemiro, they arguably have the best in the world. It will be interesting to see how quickly the Brazilian settles in and whether or not he manages to keep up with the Premier League's most feared attackers.

#3 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) — €75 million

Liverpool lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, with the Senegal international opting to seek out a fresh challenge. They still had Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at their disposal but ended up bolstering their center forward position with a fresh face.

Switching from Benfica for a €75 million fee, Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool with a big reputation and a humongous price tag. He made his competitive debut in the FA Community Shield against Manchester City, scoring once to help the Reds to a 3-1 win. The Uruguay international turned heads on his Premier League debut as well, pitching in with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Don @Opresii Darwin Nunez scored more goals last season than Antony has scored in his entire career …they both cost €100m Darwin Nunez scored more goals last season than Antony has scored in his entire career …they both cost €100m😂😂😂 https://t.co/D95POwTgIS

On Premier League matchday two, Nunez played his first game at Anfield and commemorated the occasion in the most bizarre fashion. The striker got himself sent off following a headbutt on Joachim Andresen, deservedly seeing a straight red in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. He has since been serving his suspension and will be eligible for selection in Saturday’s Merseyside derby (September 3) against Everton.

#2 Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) — €80 million

Aurelien Tchouameni joined defending European champions Real Madrid from AS Monaco for an eye-popping €80 million fee earlier this summer. Los Blancos’ first-choice central defensive midfielder Casemiro was still at the club when Tchouameni joined, making his signing seem like an exorbitant expense. Now with the Brazilian gone, Tchouameni is expected to fill his shoes and start creating a legacy of his own.

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo That half flew by. Fascinating to see the positioning the 3 midfielders. Tchouameni, Kroos, and Modric all interchangeable, tight-knit in build up. Tchouameni making all kinds of runs into the box off the ball. It's dynamic. That half flew by. Fascinating to see the positioning the 3 midfielders. Tchouameni, Kroos, and Modric all interchangeable, tight-knit in build up. Tchouameni making all kinds of runs into the box off the ball. It's dynamic.

Tchouameni has thus far featured in four games for the All Whites this season, impressing onlookers with his passing range and composure. He may not be as physically intimidating as Casemiro, but Tchouameni makes up for it with his smart distribution and clever movement. Carlo Ancelotti has a reputation for bringing the best out of young players. With some luck, Tchouameni could turn out to be the Italian manager’s latest success story.

#1 Antony (Manchester United) — €100 million

Manchester United started the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with consecutive defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, respectively. They have since bounced back with successive wins over Liverpool and Southampton, but they are not allowing themselves to be carried away with their latest successes.

The club want to continue bolstering their ranks to remain competitive this season, and as per Fabrizio Romano, Antony is set to be their latest marquee transfer. According to the aforementioned source, United have agreed an €100 million deal with Ajax for their winger Antony, with the Brazilian expected to complete his medical imminently.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #MUFC



Ajax will receive €95m plus €5m in add-ons. It's done. Manchester United are planning for Antony's arrival and medical tests, while contracts have been approved by clubs and player side. Five year deal with option for further season, here we go confirmed.Ajax will receive €95m plus €5m in add-ons. It's done. Manchester United are planning for Antony's arrival and medical tests, while contracts have been approved by clubs and player side. Five year deal with option for further season, here we go confirmed. 🚨🛩 #MUFC Ajax will receive €95m plus €5m in add-ons. It's done. https://t.co/v3jjMHJX2q

Antony, who joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in July 2020, thrives on the right flank but is comfortable playing on the left as well. The two-time Eredivisie winner has thus far featured in 82 games for the Dutch outfit, recording 24 goals and 22 assists.

