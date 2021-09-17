Ranking the 5 biggest one-season wonders in Premier League history

A one-season wonder is a cruel moniker given to players who have had a bright flash for just a season. They hit their peak performance before they sadly faded away to normalcy, or in some cases, even worse in terms of ability. The Premier League, in its almost 30 year existence, has had a number of greats including Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard and Sergio Aguero. They have consistently been superb performers.

On the flipside, the Premier League has also seen the unlikeliest of talents hit their peak, albeit not for long. Here are five of the biggest one-season wonders in Premier League history.

#5 Benjani

Blackburn Rovers v West Ham United - Premier League

One of Portsmouth's 2007-08 wonders that shone so bright that by January he scored 12 goals in the Premier League. In all he hit 15 goals in 36 games.

The Zimbabwean, who arrived from French side Auxerre, took most by surprise. Not least Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp, who brokered a deal with Manchester City for close to four million pounds. There he endured a torrid two-season spell scoring just four goals before being unceremoniously shipped out.

#4 Sadio Berahino

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

Sadio Berahino took the Premier League by storm in 2014-15 when the 20 year old for West Brom scored 20 goals. Big things were touted for the young forward,

Berahino was one of the surprise packages during the 2014-15 season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions for the Baggies. After being rewarded with an England call-up most fans expected big things from the young forward.

Temptations to play football elsewhere and disciplinary issues (such as the infamous "nitrous oxide" inhaling scandal) meant off-field antics took over the young forward's reputation. His form on the pitch drastically dipped, and he even looked to go on strike and not play for West Brom anymore.

A move to Stoke City followed, which saw him score a mere three goals in 50 appearances for the club. They suffered relegation in his spell.

