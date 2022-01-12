5 biggest Premier League stars yet to play a single minute this season (2021-22)

Premier League teams are some of the richest sporting entities in the world. They have the financial ability to rope in some of the biggest football stars on th planet. For a team to efficiently navigate a full season without major hitches, they need a deep squad.

Most Premier League sides have a lot of squad depth

This means that they need multiple players who can play in the same position. Naturally, there'd be a pecking order when it comes to players who can play the same role. Some become so markedly better than others to the extent that the rest hardly ever get a look in.

We're all well aware of the fact that players don't like it when they are regularly put on the bench. They want to be involved and want to get minutes under their belt. Worse yet is to fall out of favor to the point where you're frozen out of the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest Premier League stars who haven't played a single minute this season.

#5 Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Premier League

Spanish full-back Jonny Otto was a mainstay in Wolverhampton Wanderers' side during Nuno Espirito Santos' managerial reign. However, the 27-year-old has had recurring issues with his knee and ankle which have seen him miss out on the majority of the past couple of seasons.

Jonny missed six months of action in the 2020-21 season after injuring his ACL and returned to action in February 2021. However, he ruptured the same ligament and his MCL again in April and has been ruled out of action since.

Jonny made just seven Premier League appearances last term. He is yet to play a single minute in the ongoing season and it has been a rather unfortunate turn of events for a player who has shown a lot of promise.

#4 Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)

Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League

N'Golo Kante was Leicester City's midfield engine in their triumphant 2015-16 Premier League campaign. Chelsea swooped in for the Frenchman in the summer of 2016 and the Foxes desperately needed someone who could replicate Kante's heroics.

They signed Nampalys Mendy from Nice. The Senegalese international had already been likened to Claude Makelele and Leicester City hoped he'd live up to the hype. But Mendy failed to hit his stride at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City signed Wilfried Ndidi in the 2017 January transfer window and Mendy was pushed down the pecking order. Despite falling out of favor, Mendy still made 29 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

But he was subsequently left out of Leicester City's squad for the 2021-22 campaign. The 29-year-old is very likely to leave the club soon.

