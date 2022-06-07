5 biggest superstars available for free this summer

The summer transfer window is open and there's no predicting what is going to happen in the world of football over the next few months. Plenty of teams are looking to bolster their ranks this summer and a number of high-profile stars are tipped to join new clubs.

Due to a variety of reasons, a raft of high-profile players will be available on a free transfer this summer transfer window. While some have run down their contracts, others weren't happy with the extensions offered by their clubs.

But it's been a while since we've had so many superstars of the game available on a Bosman transfer in the same transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest superstars available for free this summer.

#5 Gareth Bale

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

The final few campaigns of Gareth Bale's Real Madrid stint may have taken the sheen off what has actually been a glorious union. Bale fell out of favor with the club and the fans and his niggling injury concerns certainly did not help his case.

He made a total of seven appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 2021-22 season and scored just one goal. The Welshman has now bid farewell to Real Madrid and is looking for a new club.

Despite all the controversies, Bale ought to leave Real Madrid with his head held high. He won three La Liga titles, five Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, one Copa del Rey and three UEFA Super Cups with the Spanish giants.

As per a report on BBC, Cardiff City are ramping up their efforts to sign the 32-year-old.

#4 Angel Di Maria

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Angel Di Maria has been at Paris Saint-Germain for seven years. He is now 34 and PSG are understandably not keen to tie him down to a new deal. In 295 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, Di Maria has scored 93 goals and provided 119 assists.

He has been a crucial member of the squad ever since joining them from Manchester United in 2015. He was able to hold his ground amid the various high-profile stars that PSG have been able to rope in thanks to their financial pull. However, the Argentina international is now set to become a free agent in July.

According to Relevo, Barcelona are interested in signing Di Maria on a free transfer this summer. The 34-year-old is reportedly interested in playing for the Catalans and it could be a move that works out for both parties.

#3 Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona failed to come to an agreement over the terms of a new deal towards the end of 2021. His current contract expires at the end of June and his future remains unresolved.

Dembele was one of the stars of the second half of the 2021-22 season for Barcelona. He sprang to life under Xavi Hernandez's tutelage and has been a creative force down the flanks for the Catalans.

The 24-year-old only played 21 matches in La Liga this term, but he topped the 2021-22 assists chart, setting up 13 goals.

Barcelona are keen to tie him down to a new contract. However, the Frenchman's demands are a bit too exorbitant for a financially shackled Barcelona. As per a report on Diario Sport, Barcelona have already run out of patience with Dembele and are now resigned to losing him on a free transfer this summer.

#2 Paulo Dybala

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

Paulo Dybala is one of the most high-profile stars available on a free transfer this summer. He is running down his contract with Juventus, who he joined all the way back in 2015. The Argentina international has been one of the Bianconeri's best players of the modern era.

In 293 appearances for the Old Lady, he scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists. Dybala has been linked to Premier League giants like Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

But according to the Metro, the Premier League giants have been put off by Dybala's extortionate wage demands, which stands at £280,000-a-week. Inter Milan are reportedly leading the race to sign Dybala.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



Negotiations for Dybala will continue in the coming days. Inter will have a new direct contacts with Paulo Dybala's agents this week. Talks ongoing - still waiting for full agreement with the Argentinian striker.Negotiations for Dybala will continue in the coming days. Inter will have a new direct contacts with Paulo Dybala's agents this week. Talks ongoing - still waiting for full agreement with the Argentinian striker. 🇦🇷 #InterNegotiations for Dybala will continue in the coming days.

#1 Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Manchester United have already announced that superstar midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club as a free agent this summer. This will be the second time in his career that the Frenchman will leave the Old Trafford outfit on a free transfer.

Pogba has flattered to deceive in his six seasons at Manchester United. He has offered glimpses of his genius but has come nowhere close to sustaining his form over a considerable amount of time. Pogba has been far too inconsistent and injury-prone for United to keep him on a lucrative contract.

According to the Guardian, the 29-year-old is close to sealing a return to Juventus. The Bianconeri have reportedly offered him an €8 million-per-year deal to return to Turin. It will be interesting to see if Pogba can once again find the kind of form that made him a fan favorite at Juventus between 2012 and 2016.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Juve are also waiting for final answer by Angél Di Maria - his agent had talks also with Barça. Juventus are more than confident on Paul Pogba's deal. Final details will be discussed with his agents, but PSG and Real Madrid are now focused on different targets.Juve are also waiting for final answer by Angél Di Maria - his agent had talks also with Barça. Juventus are more than confident on Paul Pogba's deal. Final details will be discussed with his agents, but PSG and Real Madrid are now focused on different targets. ⌛️🇫🇷 #Juventus Juve are also waiting for final answer by Angél Di Maria - his agent had talks also with Barça.

