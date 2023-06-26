5 biggest superstars who are still available as free agents this summer

The free agent market has been populated by a host of popular names this summer. Sometimes, even high-profile players find themselves in a limbo when their contracts with their current clubs are about to expire. The possibility of becoming a free agent looms and an air of uncertainty shrouds their futures.

Despite their talent and reputation, becoming a free agent can be unsettling for top players. Negotiations over a new contract can get complicated with factors like financial terms, playing time and overall vision of the club acting as stumbling blocks to an agreement.

Players will be free to consider their options and could even be forced to do so as their futures remain unresolved. On that note, let's take a look at five of the biggest superstars who are still available as free agents this summer.

#5 Adama Traore

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore's current contract expires on June 30. The athletic powerhouse is yet to sign a new deal and for now, his future remains uncertain. Speaking to the club's official website (via The Independent) earlier this month, Wolves club director Matt Hobbs said:

“He’s now out of contract, but it doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to still come to an agreement, so conversations will be ongoing. He’s probably earned the right to understand what else is out there.

“Sometimes it’s not possible, but we’ll certainly be trying. We hope we can come to an agreement but let’s see what happens over the next few weeks.”

Traore can be a force to be reckoned with when he is in the mood but his end product is often severely lacking in quality. As such, Wolves have a huge decision to make over the next few days. If they decide to let him leave, Traore will immediately become one of the most sought-after free agents this summer.

#4 Lucas Moura

Arsenal U21 vs Tottenham U21 - Premier League 2

Although he's had his fair share of memorable moments in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, Lucas Moura has not had the kind of impact he was expected to when he initially joined the club in 2018.

However, he did finish his stint at the club by scoring a goal in their 4-1 win over Leeds United on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season. He bid goodbye to Spurs' away support at Elland Road and is currently on the lookout for a new club.

In 221 appearances across all competitions for Spurs, the Brazilian scored 39 goals and provided 27 assists. Speaking to L’Equipe about leaving Tottenham, Moura said:

“It’s a mixture of emotions, I think. I’m leaving with my head held high and with the feeling of a job well done.

“I’ve built something solid and made my mark on the history of Tottenham, but I’m also leaving the club with a twinge of regret. It hurts to leave this club, my teammates, the city…

“It will remain a positive experience. I’ve grown and progressed. My only regret is not winning a title. That’s a shame.”

Moura is currently a free agent and is on the lookout for a new club.

#3 Roberto Firmino

Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Roberto Firmino has been one of Liverpool's standout performers during their most successful period under Jurgen Klopp. His contract with the Reds expires on June 30 and will become a free agent at the end of the month.

The Brazilian forward's tenacity, in-game intelligence and technical qualities made him a fan-favourite at Liverpool and he was afforded a hero's goodbye by the Anfield faithful at the end of the 2022-23 season.

In 362 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, he scored 111 goals and provided 79 assists. He also won one Champions League title, one Premier League title, one FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup during his time with the Merseysiders.

Firmino is reportedly in talks with Al-Ahli and is likely to follow a host of big names to the Saudi Arabian Pro League this summer. As things stand, he will become a free agent on June 30.

#2 David de Gea

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

David de Gea's frailties as a goalkeeper in the modern game have been discussed extensively in recent times. This has led to the Spanish goalkeeper's future being shrouded in uncertainty this summer.

De Gea has undoubtedly been one of Manchester United's best players in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

However, his limitations have often bogged United down in recent seasons and the Red Devils are reportedly on the lookout for a more well-rounded modern goalkeeper this summer.

His current deal expires on June 30th and talks have been ongoing over a new deal but there are concerns over playing time and wages.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via GiveMeSport), the Red Devils have reportedly drawn up a deal but De Gea is yet to decide whether or not to sign on the dotted line. As such, he could become a free agent at the end of this month.

#1 Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's final game of the season against Clermont Foot on June 3, Sergio Ramos confirmed via social media that he will leave the club this summer. He wrote

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_inside. I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis."

The 37-year-old is yet to find a new club and will become one of the most high-profile free agents in the market once his current deal with PSG expires on June 30.

