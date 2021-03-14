5 biggest transfer mistakes made by Manchester United

Manchester United seem to have a direction in the transfer market these days but there was a time when half the decisions they made were baffling to the viewers.

Manchester United are one of the most adored football clubs in the world. They are also one of the richest sides in the world. While Old Trafford has consistently housed some of the finest footballers on the planet, they have also made some terrible decisions in the transfer market.

In the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United saw three managers come and go before they landed on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. At the time, different managers roped in different players to best execute their philosophies and most of these signings and other transfer decisions did not work out in the Red Devils' favour.

On that note, let's take a look at the worst transfer mistakes committed by Manchester United.

#5 The slew of signings under Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal and Bastian Schweinsteiger

Louis van Gaal wants his side to play what he calls 'total football'. What we understand from watching Manchester United is that his teams hold onto the ball a lot and try to progress it although most of the passing is just horizontal.

To help implement his philosophy at Manchester United, the club signed players like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin and Radamel Falcao. Schweinsteiger was way past his prime and Schneiderlin never really hit his stride at Old Trafford before being sold to Everton in his sophomore season.

Radamel Falcao was a shadow of his former self and never even came close to being prolific, scoring four goals during his stint in Manchester. United lost a lot of money for very little gain in this scenario and all three players were moved on rather quickly.

Manchester United's tribute to Bastian #Schweinsteiger is a bit awkward given that he barely played for the club

#4 Manchester United selling Wilfried Zaha and Memphis Depay

Manchester United v Norwich City - Capital One Cup Fourth Round

To be fair, neither Wilfried Zaha nor Memphis Depay were world beaters when Manchester United decided to end their association with them. Zaha had been struggling to break into the senior side while Memphis Depay was dropping too many duds before turning in a brilliant performance on the odd day.

Zaha was sold to Crystal Palace and he has gone on to become their best player. Memphis Depay moved to Olympique Lyon and is currently one of the best forwards in Ligue 1. Both players have really upped their game in recent seasons.

Zaha and Depay would have fit well into Solskjaer's team and could have helped Manchester United save a lot of money. Also, Zaha was sold to Crystal Palace for a fee of £3 million rising to £6 million. Could you really blame the Ivorian if he celebrates extravagantly when he scores against Manchester United?

Memphis depay manchester united where did it all go wrong

