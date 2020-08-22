5 biggest transfer mistakes made by Manchester United under Ed Woodward

Manchester United are trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but an agreement looks set to remain elusive. With no other significant signings made as yet, could Manchester United be going back to their days of handling business poorly in the transfer window?

They certainly had 2 decent transfer windows in the 2019-20 season. But before that, post the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United have been infamous for their reckless spending. Not only have they spent carelessly at times, but they have also struggled to sell their players for a decent amount of money.

They have also let go of players who could have definitely had a future at the club. Let's take a look at the 5 worst transfer mistakes Manchester United made under Ed Woodward.

#5 Selling Wilfried Zaha and Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay

Both wingers weren't extraordinary at the time when the Red Devils sold them. Zaha was still trying to break into the first team and Depay had flattered to deceive and his erratic streak was getting in the way of United's progress. However, they were also playing for managers who weren't keen on keeping them.

Both Wilfried Zaha and Memphis Depay moved on and developed into prominent players for their sides. Zaha was sold to Crystal Palace for an initial fee of £10 million rising to £15 million with add-ons. Depay was sold for an initial fee around £16-17 million to Olympique Lyon.

Zaha and Depay are both pacy customers who would have absolutely loved to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As such, management decisions combined with poor recruitment policies led to United losing two players who would have come in handy when the team finally hit a green patch.

Would you take Memphis depay back at Manchester United if Sancho fails? pic.twitter.com/Qaav64SrjY — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) August 18, 2020

#4 Manchester United signing Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin and Radamel Falcao

Advertisement

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin

To set the team up for Louis Van Gaal, Manchester United bought an array of midfielders, two of them being Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin who ended up contributing little to the Red Devils' cause.

They were both announced on the same day and the deals ended up being a colossal waste of money. Schweinsteiger endured a testing bout of disrespect too when Jose Mourinho took over and the Portuguese manager decided to send him to train with u-23 owing to fitness concerns.

After a below par debut season, Schneiderlin started just 3 games in his second one before being sold to Everton in the January transfer window of the 2016-17 season.

Both Schweinsteiger and Schneiderlin were ill-advised acquisitions and Manchester United could have very easily spent that money on young prospects.

The less said about Radamel Falcao's dismal loan stint at Manchester United, the better.

Everton-bound Morgan Schneiderlin is Manchester United’s fourth most lucrative sale ever 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/KdS56saemG — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 12, 2017