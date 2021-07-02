The transfer season is here, and clubs across Europe are getting their business done early.

Paris Saint-Germain have arguably enjoyed the best transfer window so far, with Barcelona not far behind. Manchester United have finally got their man, while Manchester City and Chelsea have been linked with some big-money moves.

There is still a lot to go, and there will be surprises at every turn. However, some big names have already changed their clubs, with more expected to follow. There will be some shocking transfers as well, with many clubs waiting for the Euros to end.

We look at the 5 biggest transfers completed so far- July 2021.

#5 Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich)

RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in the world, Dayot Upamecano signed a deal with Bayern Munich in February this year, and is now an official player of the club.

Bayern Munich paid £38.2 million to acquire Upamecano from RB Leipzig, and the France international will replace the departing David Alaba at centre-back. Upamecano has been a consistent performer for RB Leipzig since joining the club in 2017, and was linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world before joining Bayern Munich.

OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig ✍️ pic.twitter.com/9C2eyFa7fu — Goal (@goal) February 14, 2021

Bayern Munich have a history of scooping up all the best talents in the Bundesliga, and Upamecano is no different. The 22-year-old could form the bedrock of the Bavarian giants' defence in the next decade.

#4 Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain)

Netherlands Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

It was evident for some time that Georginio Wijnaldum's time at Liverpool was coming to an end, with an impasse on contract talks being a clear sign that the midfielder is set to leave the Premier League club soon.

Wijnaldum was set to join Barcelona on a free transfer before Paris Saint-Germain came calling. It has been suggested that the Parisian giants offered a better contract to the Netherlands international, and with Barcelona in a difficult financial situation Wijnaldum decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The 30-year-old was extremely important to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and played a key role in their Champions League and Premier League success. Wijnaldum made 237 appearances in five seasons for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals and providing 16 assists.

