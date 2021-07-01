5 defenders who have scored the most goals in the 21st century

The art of defending has evolved over the years, with defenders now expected to actively contribute to the attack as well.

Full-backs are expected to maraud forward and provide support offensively, while top European clubs prefer centre-backs who are good on the ball. These centre-backs begin the attack with their precise passing.

However, very few expect defenders to score goals at a consistent rate. Over the years, Ronald Koeman and Sergio Ramos have been the exceptions to this rule.

With that in mind, we look at five defenders who have scored the most goals in the 21st century.

#5 Roberto Carlos | 48 goals

Regarded as one of the best left-backs of the modern generation, Roberto Carlos was renowned for his attacking capabilities.

Carlos' European adventure began with Inter Milan, but it was at Real Madrid where he became one of the best in the world. The Brazil international was known for his powerful runs and ferocious shots, and was often utilized as a set-piece taker due to his ability on the ball.

Carlos has made 527 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 70 goals. After stints with Galatasaray, Corinthians and Delhi Dynamos, he retired in 2015.

#4 Daniel Van Buyten | 63 goals

Belgium v Wales - FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier

A physically gifted centre-back, Daniel Van Buyten was a looming defender who played for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Having begun his career with Charleroi, Van Buyten made his name at Marseille and Hamburger. The Belgium international subsequently joined Bayern Munich in 2006. Scoring at a consistent rate, he won four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy with the club.

Van Buyten made 239 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants and scored 28 goals for them. Due to his physical presence, he was a threat aerially in both the boxes.

