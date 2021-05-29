5 defenders with the most goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season

As Sir Alex Ferguson's famous adage goes, "Attack (read 'scoring goals') wins you games, but defence wins you titles." That has proved to be true time and time again, as teams with a solid backline have been immensely successful over the years. Italy were renowned for their use of the Catenaccio system, which laid a strong emphasis on defensive foundations.

However, the role of a defender has evolved in the last decade or so. Top clubs prefer centre-backs who are good with the ball at their feet, and full-backs are expected to contribute significantly in the opposition third. In the modern game, defenders have found themselves on the scoresheet more than ever.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five defenders with the most goals in Europe's top five leagues in 2020-21.

#5 Guillermo Maripan | 5 goals (Ligue 1)

Guillermo Maripan

AS Monaco centre-half Guillermo Maripan was the highest-scoring defender in the 2020-21 Ligue 1.

Maripan scored five goals in 28 league games in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 and also bagged an assist. The Chile international notched up a goal in his team's 3-1 win over Marseille and the winner in their stunning 2-0 victory over deposed champions PSG.

Guillermo Maripán's 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡:

✔️ @Ligue1UberEats 's highest-scoring defender

✔️ One of the most prolific central defenders across Europe's major leagues

✔️ @ChampionsLeague qualification



No wonder he's the heart and soul of the party!

Maripan failed to find regular minutes in the first half of the season, playing just 44 minutes in Monaco's first 13 Ligue 1 games of the season. However, he worked his way into the new manager Niko Kovac's starting lineup and eventually established himself as an integral part of the team's backline.

The 27-year-old has also shown immense composure with the ball at his feet, registering a 90% passing accuracy at an average of 71.5 passes per 90 minutes. Maripan also made three appearances in Les Monegasques' run to the Coupe de France final.

#4 Raphael Guerreiro | 5 goals (Bundesliga)

Raphael Guerreiro

Raphael Guerreiro scored the joint-most goals by a defender in the 2020-21 Bundesliga, doing so with the fewest appearances.

Mats Hummels and Marvin Friedrich also scored five Bundesliga goals apiece but did so in 33 and 34 games, respectively. Guerreiro, the Borussia Dortmund full-back, reached the mark in just 27 appearances, missed only seven Bundesliga matches, six of them due to injuries.

💎 | Another brilliant Portugal U21 team from the past.



This Portugal side lost in the 2015 Euro final on penalties to Sweden.



The full squad included the likes of:



Bernardo Silva

Rúben Neves

Ricardo Pereira

Rony Lopes

William Carvalho

Sérgio Oliveira

Raphaël Guerreiro

Guerreiro was second-highest in the Bundesliga assists chart (10) by a Dortmund player during the season, finishing only one behind Jadon Sancho. The French-born Portuguese international played a part in 73% of Dortmund's Bundesliga minutes this season and had a contribution in one of five goals scored by his team.

His top-notch displays during the season helped him retain his spot in the Selecao's squad for the upcoming Euros, where he will look to help Portugal make a successful title defence.

