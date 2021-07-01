5 most valuable free agents this summer

July is here, which has numerous implications for the world of football. Most importantly, it means many players are now out of contract and will be available for free transfers.

With the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay already signing for new clubs on a free, clubs are scouting the transfer market for other bargain buys. Last season, free agents Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva joined Manchester United and Chelsea respectively and made a tremendous impact.

There are some big names who can freely move to another club now. We look at the five most valuable players free agents (as per Transfermarkt):

#5 Nikola Maksimovic | €10 million

Maksimovic in action for Napoli in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League

Nikola Maksimovic cost Napoli nearly £19 million when he signed for them from Torino in 2016.

The Serbia international had done well at Torino previously but has failed to settle at Napoli since his arrival. Maksimovic has largely been utilized as a squad player by the Serie A giants, making 99 appearances in all competitions. He has never truly being a consistent starter for Napoli.

😲 Some players that you didn't know played for Spartak:



🇭🇷 Mario Pasalic

🇦🇷 Marcos Rojo

🇷🇸 Nikola Maksimovic

🇷🇸 Nemanja Vidic pic.twitter.com/OE4YHH8cvu — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) April 16, 2021

Maksimovic also enjoyed a brief loan spell with Spartak Moscow. Capable of operating as a centre-back and as a right-back, the 29-year old has been linked with moves to West Ham United, Everton and Inter Milan this summer.

#4 Elseid Hysaj | €13 million

Hysaj in action for Napoli in Serie A

Another Napoli player who is now available on a free transfer, Elseid Hysaj's career has seen a considerable decline in the last couple of years.

Unlike Maksimovic, Hysaj was a regular feature in the first XI for Napoli after joining the club in 2015 from Empoli. The Albania international made 223 appearances in all competitions for Napoli and was linked with a big-money move to Chelsea a few seasons ago after some excellent performances for the Serie A side.

However, Hysaj's stock has fallen in recent years. The 27-year old, who is capable of playing in both full-back positions, has been suggested as a possible option for Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan this summer.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra