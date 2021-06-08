PSG set to win race to sign Juventus and Barcelona target - Reports

PSG are reportedly set to beat Juventus and Barcelona in the race to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper decided against renewing his contract with AC Milan and will become a free agent this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are close to signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer. The club board is reportedly negotiating a contract with the shot-stopper that will run until 2026. The French giants will also offer him a €12 million per year salary.

Barcelona and Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for the goalkeeper in recent years. However, they are believed to have cooled their interest due to the impressive form of Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world since making his debut for AC Milan in 2015. He immediately became a regular starter at the club and has gone on to make over 250 appearances for them in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has often expressed his frustration at AC Milan's inability to challenge for silverware. He has subsequently been linked with a move to a number of clubs.

The Italian was one of the standout players for AC Milan in the 2020-21 season. His impressive performances for the Italian giants even earned him the Serie A Best Goalkeeper award.

AC Milan finished in second place in the Serie A table, thereby qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is 'imminent' - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp.



Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying.

The financial woes of Barcelona and Juventus could help PSG sign Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer

Gianluigi Donnarumma's decision to reject a contract extension with AC Milan has put a host of Europe's top clubs on red alert

PSG look set to beat Barcelona to the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma due to the latter club's financial situation.

The Catalan giants are facing in the region of £1 billion. Therefore, they will not be able to match the wages that PSG are willing to offer Donnarumma.

PSG expected to complete the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma (22) on a free transfer - 5-year contract, €12m a year, deal should close in the coming hours, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

Juventus are also struggling financially. They are currently looking to sell a number of superstars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey and Federico Bernadeschi, in order to reduce their financial burden.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh