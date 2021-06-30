Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 favourites for the Player of the Tournament award

The Euro 2020 has been a phenomenal spectacle thus far, a competition that will long be remembered for the quality of games it has produced.

Two favourites, Portugal and France, have already been knocked out. Their elimination has seen some of the best players in the game take a bow from Euro 2020. So it will be interesting to see which team stands tallest at the end of the tournament.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe no longer in the competition, the Player of the Tournament award is now much more open. Some big names still remain in the tournament, but it would not be a surprise to see a less known player take the award home.

On that note, let's have a look at the five favourites for the Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2020.

#5 Raheem Sterling (England)

After a quiet 2020-21 season with Manchester City, questions were raised about whether Raheem Sterling should start for England at Euro 2020.

The forward has answered his critics in stunning fashion, though. Sterling has scored three of England's four goals at Euro 2020 so far, including winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic. The 26-year old has looked confident and assured and has comfortably been England's best attacker in the tournament.

Sterling has often been unfairly criticised by the media. But there is no denying that the former Liverpool man will be key if Gareth Southgate's men are to go all the way at Euro 2020.

#4 Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)

Few would have guessed that Thorgan Hazard would be a more key contributor for Belgium at Euro 2020 than his more illustrious brother Eden.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2019 from Borussia Monchengladbach, Thorgan Hazard's performances have not been incredible. In fact, he made just eight starts in the Bundesliga last season, making minimal impact.

An attacker at club level, it was surprising to see Belgium manager Roberto Martinez start the 28-year old as a left wing-back at Euro 2020.

Hazard has been one of Belgium's best performers so far. He has scored two goals in three starts at the competition, including the winner against Portugal in the Round of 16. His runs and ability on the ball have been good to watch.

If Borussia Dortmund see him as a squad player for next season, it will make sense for Hazard to leave for a club where he would be a consistent starter.

