5 France players who flopped at Euro 2020

Switzerland shocked the world last night when they knocked France out of Euro 2020.

Seen as overwhelming favorites to win the tournament, the France national team were surprised by a resilient Switzerland side led masterfully by midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Despite an excellent performance from Paul Pogba, France were dumped out of the competition after losing in the penalty shootout.

France were not at their very best during the competition, despite the incredible talent in each position. Manager Didier Deschamps was rightly criticized for how his team played, and questions will be asked after an underwhelming exit from Euro 2020.

Here's a look at five France players who flopped at Euro 2020.

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Perhaps a slightly harsh inclusion, but Antoine Griezmann was not at his very best for France at Euro 2020.

It would be fair to say that Griezmann's career has seen a decline since he joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for £108 million.

One of the best players in the world during his time with Atletico Madrid, the 30-year old has often struggled with the Camp Nou outfit.

Griezmann was one of France's most important players during their World Cup triumph in 2018.

At Euro 2020, the forward made four appearances and scored one goal, and his chemistry with fellow attackers Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema often left a lot to be desired.

#4 N'Golo Kante

After Chelsea won the Champions League a few weeks ago, there was clamor for N'Golo Kante to be in the running for the Ballon d'Or.

One of the best midfielders in the world, Kante's performances for France at Euro 2020 should reduce the Ballon d'Or claims.

The 30-year old did not operate at an exceptional level during the tournament, and France often looked vulnerable defensively.

There is no denying Kante's quality and his importance to club and country. However, more was expected from the former Leicester City man.

Kante featured in all four games at Euro 2020 for France.

