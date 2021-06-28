Euro 2020: 5 best players eliminated from the tournament so far

Euro 2020 promised a lot before it began, and the tournament has delivered as well. There have been emotional moments and surprising ones, as is often the case with international tournaments.

A big teams have been eliminated, and with that, some of the biggest names in the game will play no further role at Euro 2020. While the tournament still has some big nations and players in the fray, some big-name players known to be game-changers have exited Euro 2020.

On that note, let's look at the five best players who have been eliminated from Euro 2020 thus far.

#5 Gareth Bale (Wales)

Gareth Bale

Wales did well to progress out of their group at Euro 2020 but were deservedly beaten by Denmark in the Round of 16.

Welsh superstar Gareth Bale had a subdued Euro 2020 campaign by his lofty standards. The 31-year-old featured in all four games for his country at the tournament but failed to score a goal. Bale did provide two assists, but the forward was kept quiet by the Danes, who thrashed Wales 4-0.

Schalke are ready to sign Gareth Bale 😅⛳ pic.twitter.com/krlajl9oh1 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 27, 2021

Bale's club career is in limbo as of now. It looks unlikely he will return to Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent last season on loan. With Real Madrid reappointing Carlo Ancelotti as the manager, it appears as though Bale will report for pre-season with the Spanish giants.

#4 Frenkie de Jong (The Netherlands)

Frenkie de Jong

The Netherlands were outright poor against the Czech Republic in the Round of 16 and were knocked out of Euro 2020.

The barrage of criticism aimed at manager Frank de Boer as well as Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who got sent off last night, has not stopped. However, a few Dutch players did emerge out of Euro 2020 with their reputations fairly intact, with Frenkie de Jong being one such player.

3 wins out of 3. Now focus on knock out stage🦁💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/jeT96wpaZr — Frenkie de Jong (@DeJongFrenkie21) June 21, 2021

De Jong was one of the best midfielders during the group stages of Euro 2020. His phenomenal dribbling ability and technical skills were on full display. He played a part in all four games for the Oranje. However, he did not cover himself in glory against the Czech Republic.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav