5 blockbuster pre-season clashes to watch out for

Having a proper pre-season is very important for football clubs. It goes a long way towards getting players up to speed and helping them prepare for a gruelling campaign in the most practical way possible. Several teams, like Manchester United, are also embarking on a new journey under a new manager.

Pre-season helps players understand and get used to their coach's ideas in a low-stakes scenario. Managers can also understand the deficiencies of their respective sides. They can also test out various combinations. They might not have the leeway to do so once the season starts.

The top European teams will kickstart their pre-season in about three weeks. We have some delectable encounters on the cards. Without further ado, let's take a look at five blockbuster pre-season clashes to watch out for.

#5 Barcelona vs Juventus (July 27)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Both Barcelona and Juventus are heading into the new season on the back of largely forgettable campaigns. While Barcelona finished second in La Liga, Juventus finished fourth in Serie A.

The Catalans are struggling to make new signings this summer due to their financial problems. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, are looking to rejig their squad so that they can mount a challenge on all fronts next term.

This should be a captivating encounter between the two sides at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It will also be interesting to see which side Robert Lewandowski turns out for since he has been heavily linked with Barcelona this summer.

#4 Bayern Munich vs Manchester City (July 23)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will take on Premier League champions Manchester City at the Lambeau Stadium in Wisconsin, United States on July 23. Both Bayern Munich and Manchester City were utterly dominant in their respective domestic campaigns.

However, City had to show a lot more grit than the Bavarians did as Liverpool were unrelenting until the last day of the season. Pep Guardiola's men managed to pip them to the league title by just one point.

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will be up against familiar foes. It will be the first time that he will turn out for his new side against world-class opposition.

#3 Arsenal vs Chelsea (July 23)

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will clash in the Florida Cup Final at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on July 23. It is going to be a contest between two well-matched sides. The Gunners are actively looking to sign a striker this summer.

Chelsea are looking to offload Romelu Lukaku and bolster their squad even further. Defensive reinforcements are a priority for the Blues right now after losing both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

This will undoubtedly be a fun match to watch as both sides have plenty of quality on call.

#2 Manchester United vs Liverpool (July 12)

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United and Liverpool kickstart their pre-season on July 12. The storied Premier League rivals will square off against each other at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand.

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United by a combined scoreline of 9-0 in the two Premier League meetings between them last term. But this is a new era at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. By the time the game rolls up, United will hope to have made at least a couple of major signings.

Liverpool have already roped in Darwn Nunez and this could be the first instance where we see him turn out for the Merseysiders. This should be a cracking contest.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🎙️ "The players out there tonight were an ABSOLUTE shambles by the way."



Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher express their frustrations with the Manchester United side after their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. 🎙️ "The players out there tonight were an ABSOLUTE shambles by the way." Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher express their frustrations with the Manchester United side after their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. https://t.co/IJjwxtihnK

#1 Barcelona vs Real Madrid (July 24)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

El Clasico is arguably the biggest and most high-profile derby in club football. The two bitter rivals will lock horns at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 24. Despite winning the La Liga title, Real Madrid will be the side looking for revenge here.

They were handed a heavy 4-0 thrashing by Barcelona when the two sides met at the Santiago Bernabeu in March earlier this year. Real Madrid have added Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni to their squad and will have plenty of combinations to try out against the Catalans.

This should be one of the most intense matches of the pre-season.

#ChampionsLeague @alimo_philip ✍️||A detailed tactical analysis of how Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu.



Xavi Ball’s Tactics



#ElClasico|#RealMadridBarca|#UCL ✍️||A detailed tactical analysis of how Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu.Xavi Ball’s Tactics 🔬✍️||A detailed tactical analysis of how Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu.📝Xavi Ball’s Tactics#ElClasico|#RealMadridBarca|#UCL https://t.co/R41O1fhYLG

