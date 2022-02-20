5 Brazilians with the most goals in Champions League history

Brazilian stars tend to light up any occasion with their flair and skills, and the UEFA Champions League is no different.

Big names from the South American nation have given fans some of the most memorable moments in Europe's premier club competition in recent seasons. Lucas Moura's last-ditch winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Ajax in 2019 and Neymar's brilliance in PSG's run to the 2020 final immediately come to mind.

The influence of Brazilian stars in the Champions League continues to grow

Brazilian players are still some way off the top of the Champions League scoring charts. Rather than a lack of quality, though, that can be attributed to the fact that most Selecao players restrict themselves to their domestic leagues before the 1990s.

In the modern era, though, Brazilian superstars are a constant presence in Europe's elite teams. The final of the 2021 edition of the competition between Chelsea and Manchester City saw four Brazilian players involved.

On that note, here's a look at the top five Brazilian scorers in the competition's history:

#5 Giovane Elber (24 goals in 69 appearances)

Giovane Elber (centre) celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid.

Despite making just 15 appearances for Brazil, Giovane Elber remains a Bayern Munich and Bundesliga legend. The striker played 266 games for the Bavarian giants during a six-year spell that lasted from 1997 to 2003. He scored 139 goals, including 24 in the Champions League.

Elber and Bayern Munich enjoyed a period of tremendous success, winning four Bundesliga titles in five years between 1998 and 2003. That included three consecutive triumphs from 1998 to 2001, and they also won the 2001 Champions League.

#4 Jardel (25 goals in 46 appearances)

Jardel celebrates Porto's Portuguese Cup triumph.

Brazilian journeyman Jardel enjoyed a productive time in Portugal with Porto and Sporting Lisbon. Although he only played ten games for his national team, the striker netted 103 goals in 108 games for Porto and Lisbon.

Most of his Champions League goals came for Porto, including the 1999-00 season, where he scored ten goals in 13 games. His last appearance in the competition came in 2000-01 with Galatasaray, with Jardel signing off with six goals for the Turkish giants.

