5 Brazilians who were brilliant in the 2017/18 season

A look at the top 5 most impressive Brazilian superstars in Europe at the moment

Brazil - Home of talents

Various nations have various things offer to the world. Brazil has massively contributed to the development of football, with the country being recognized as the home of some of the greatest players in history.

It is true that there isn't a year when Brazil does not produce spectacular players. Europe, in particular, has been receiving constant blessings from the great nation for a very long time. As a matter of fact, the continent has some of the finest Brazilians, at the moment, in her territory.

These superstars are currently running riot and making names for themselves with their incredible performances. Breaking many records and winning major trophies, they became indispensable to their respective teams and gained recognition for their amazing efforts during the previous campaign.

On that note, let's quickly explore the top 5 Brazilians in Europe during the 2017/2018 season:

#5 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Jesus is an important asset for The Cityzens

One of the brightest youngsters in European football, Gabriel Jesus has been a big revelation ever since he joined Manchester City in 2016. The Brazillian was playing at an amazing level, becoming a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side that won the Premier League title this season.

Like many other Brazilians in Europe, Gabriel Jesus made a name for himself with his impressive performances during the campaign. He scored 13 goals and assisted 3 more to help The Cityzens to the Premier League title last term. He also had four goals to his name in the UEFA Champions League, helping the Manchester outfit to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The attacker was outstanding in the Premier League this season. In fact, his performances captured the hearts of football fans across the continent. He helped his team to claim two vital trophies during the campaign and Brazil will be counting on him to continue his goalscoring form in the World Cup next month.

All stats via whoscored.com