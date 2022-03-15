5 Bundesliga superstars who could join the Premier League this summer (2022)

The Bundesliga and Premier League collectively give out some of the most thrilling sets of football matches week-in and week-out. There are a lot of differences in the level of wealth and playing styles of the two leagues. However, there is one similarity between the Premier League and the Bundesliga - the presence of star footballers.

Some Bundesliga stars are hotly-tipped for a move to the Premier League

The Premier League remains an attractive location for footballers from all around the world. The league has some of the wealthiest clubs in the world, which play at the most significant stages of club football.

Hence, the Bundesliga has several stars this season who could make a move in the upcoming summer window. Here are the five Bundesliga names who have been linked earlier or more recently with a move to the Premier League in the summer.

#5 Florian Neuhaus

Neuhaus will likely be sought after once again

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus was only recently hotly tipped to join Liverpool. While the move didn't materialize, it showed the kind of attraction the midfielder is getting from the very best clubs in Europe.

It's easy to understand why a club like Liverpool would be interested in him. Neuhaus can play in several positions in midfield, but his perfect position is in central midfield. He is technically gifted and has excellent vision. Moreover, he can stitch together exquisite passes that open up even the best defenses.

With Liverpool's aging midfield, Jurgen Klopp could once again make a move for the young Bundesliga star in the coming summer.

The Gooner Talk @TheGoonerTalkTv Florian Neuhaus is quickly rising to the top of my wanted list for Arsenal's central midfield summer singings. What a player. Florian Neuhaus is quickly rising to the top of my wanted list for Arsenal's central midfield summer singings. What a player. https://t.co/1MviQs6efc

Neuhaus has played in 24 games in all competitions so far this season. He has interestingly played as a floater in the midfield, which will appease Klopp even more. Owing mainly to the defensive role that Neuhaus has had to maintain this season, he has managed six goals involvement.

#4 Patrik Schick

Schick has contuned his Euros form in the Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick was linked last season with Tottenham Hotspur if Harry Kane departed for Manchester City. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy rejected City's bids and Kane stayed put, meaning they didn't go for Schick either.

Last year, many doubted if Schick would be a good fit in the Premier League. However, if his Bundesliga performances this season are anything to be judged by, he will be fine in England's top flight.

Schick has always been a very all-rounded attacker whose strength lies in the air and on the ground. The left-footed forward is an expert at shooting from a distance and is equally good at heading the ball. So it's no surprise why he was the joint top-scorer in the Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo at five goals.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Patrik Schick is only the second player, after Robert Lewandowski, to reach 20+ goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Schick has 20 in 20 this term.



Joint top-scorer at Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo and now hunting down Lewandowski in 2021/22 Patrik Schick is only the second player, after Robert Lewandowski, to reach 20+ goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Schick has 20 in 20 this term.Joint top-scorer at Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo and now hunting down Lewandowski in 2021/22 #M05B04 😯 Patrik Schick is only the second player, after Robert Lewandowski, to reach 20+ goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Schick has 20 in 20 this term. 😈 Joint top-scorer at Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo and now hunting down Lewandowski in 2021/22 #M05B04 https://t.co/becJllaE0u

Schick has been in terrific touch this season and has scored 10 goals from 10 games in the Bundesliga. Unfortunately, Schick's season has now been affected by a muscular injury. However, one will assume that he has done enough this season to show that he can do the job effectively in the Premier League.

#3 Jude Bellingham

Bellingham could be on the radar of several Premier League clubs

Jude Bellingham made the bold decision to switch to the Bundesliga early in his career when he joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City. The main reason for the decision was to get the guaranteed minutes he received. This has resulted in Bellingham developing steadily. At 18, he is already drawing interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Bellingham has simply been superb at Borussia Dortmund since making his debut in 2020. He has looked comfortable in several positions in the middle of the pitch. Marco Rose has mostly played him as a central midfielder, and Bellingham has looked lethal throughout the season. His ability to score and create goals equally makes him a vital asset for any club in the world.

Jack🇨🇺 @bcfcxjack jude bellingham has more assists than ANY other english player in the UCL this season.



his team was knocked out in the group stages… jude bellingham has more assists than ANY other english player in the UCL this season.his team was knocked out in the group stages… https://t.co/fPjgKMO8mv

Bellingham has played a lot this campaign, with 35 appearances in all competitions already under his belt. He has made 18 goal contributions already, which includes six goals and 12 assists.

#2 Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku is having a dream season

Frenchman Christopher Nkunku is having a fantastic season at the individual level. While RB Leipzig have underperformed vastly, Nkunku has been nothing short of amazing. He was always believed to be extremely talented since his early days with Paris Saint-Germain.

Nkunku has taken his game to another level at Leipzig. In a vastly poor season at the club and has been brilliant, which has put him on the radar of bigger clubs.

Squawka Football @Squawka Only Robert Lewandowski (30) has been directly involved in more Bundesliga goals than Christopher Nkunku (24) this season.



◎ 26 games

◉ 15 goals

◉ 9 assists



Just the the two assists and a goal this evening. 🤩 Only Robert Lewandowski (30) has been directly involved in more Bundesliga goals than Christopher Nkunku (24) this season. ◎ 26 games◉ 15 goals ◉ 9 assists Just the the two assists and a goal this evening. 🤩 https://t.co/SkMPCo2Skb

Nkunku has played in 38 games in all competitions so far this season. He is averaging more than one goal involvement per match and has contributed with 26 goals and 15 assists.

#1 Erling Haaland

Haaland has been stellar despite an injury

Erling Haaland has been a goal-machine ever since he emerged in Norwegian club Molde. He was stellar at Red Bull Salzburg before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Premier League giants Manchester United wanted to take him from Salzburg, but a deal didn't happen.

At Dortmund, Haaland has been deadly in front of goal. He has averaged one goal per game, and very few match his attacking prowess in the game. He is phenomenal with his feet and equally good in the air, and he gets the better of opposing defenders on most occasions.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland 🟡 @BVB It’s been too long! Feeling incredibly grateful to be back! And with the most amazing and supportive fans It’s been too long! Feeling incredibly grateful to be back! And with the most amazing and supportive fans ⚫🟡 @BVB https://t.co/jJJuxewy48

Several Premier League clubs are interested in the services of Haaland. The Norwegian has managed to score 23 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season despite injury issues. He won't come cheap but will be an invaluable asset for any side that gets him.

Edited by Aditya Singh