5 centre-backs with the most dribbles per game last season

The modern game has gotten increasingly demanding, with each and every player on the pitch having to be proficient in all areas of the pitch. Although full-backs have formed an important part of the attacking side of the game, centre-backs are not too far behind either.

Their tactical awareness and ability to play the ball out from the back have been integral in recent seasons. Every club wants their centre-back to not only be good at defending but to be smooth in possession as well.

Dribbling past players is a factor in the same, and some centre-backs have excelled at the same. It should come as no surprise that younger defenders are more equipped to dribble past defenders, as was the case last season.

On that note, let's take a look at the five defenders with the most dribbles per game last season.

Note: Only Europe's top 5 leagues have been considered.

#5 Lucas Hernandez - 0.8 dribbles per game

Lucas Hernandez, who is Bayern Munich's most expensive signing ever, has shown a lot of value since signing for the club in 2019.

A highly versatile option in the backline, Hernandez can play as a centre-back as well as a left-back. However, Julian Nagelsmann has used his services in the centre-back role more often than not, plainly due to the Frenchman's unique abilities.

Fast off the ground and an excellent passer, Hernandez does not fret about carrying the ball out from the back. Although Bayern dominate possession in nearly every single Bundesliga game, the centre-back makes good use of the ball.

With a lean physique and the partial characteristics of a full-back, Hernandez clocked 0.8 dribbles per game last season. The centre-back will look to increase these numbers next season as Nagelsmann will want his defenders to be more fearless with the ball to ensure fluidity from back to front.

#4 Paul Jaeckel - 0.9 dribbles per game

One of the lesser-known names on this list, Paul Jaeckel was one of the most underrated defenders in the Bundesliga last season.

The German ace moved from Greuther Furth to Union Berlin last summer, as the club managed an impressive 5th place finish in the Bundesliga. In fact, thanks to Jaeckel, Union also managed the 4th best defense in the league last season by conceding only 44 times.

However, defending was not the only area Jaeckel excelled in during the last campaign. An important part of his game was the distribution of the ball and building the play from the back.

Hence, the centre-back would often take on opposition players to break the first line of press and enable his side to be on the front foot. Jaeckel managed 0.9 dribbles per game last season, an impressive feat considering it was his first season in the German top-flight.

#3 William Saliba - 0.9 dribbles per game

William Saliba returned to Arsenal this summer after enjoying a terrific loan move at Marseille last season.

The French defender won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award as he helped Marseille finish 2nd in the league. The Olympians conceded the third fewest goals (38) in the league last season, and Saliba was of huge importance in helping them achieve the same.

However, under Igor Tudor, Saliba learnt the art of dribbling past players using his body. The 6'3" defender is tall in stature but is not necessarily rigid and was unusually mobile for Marseille last season.

Every once in a while, the centre-back would attempt to come out with the ball till the half-line before picking out the right pass. Hence, it is no wonder that Saliba, who managed 0.9 dribbles per game last season, has found a place in Arsenal's squad during the current pre-season games.

#2 Maxence Lacroix - 1.1 dribbles per game

Maxence Lacroix has been at the top of his game for a couple of years now. The Wolfsburg defender did not particularly excel last season but was still better than most centre-backs in the Bundesliga.

A tactically astute and solid defender, Lacroix was part of the Wolfsburg defense that conceded 54 goals last season, just two more than second-placed Borussia Dortmund. While that is not an encouraging statistic, the centre-back did improve his attacking qualities by often trying to carry the ball high up the pitch.

In fact, Lacroix managed 1.1 dribbles per game last season, a number that a lot of attackers failed to achieve in the league. Still only 22, the France international is a supremely well-rounded player and will only get better in the years to come.

#1 Josko Gvardiol - 1.2 dribbles per game

Josko Gvardiol is one of the most sought-after defenders in world football at the moment. Currently being linked to some of the top European clubs in the world, the Croatian international had his best top-flight season last term.

Standing at just above 6 feet, Gvardiol was a huge presence at the back for RB Leipzig last season as they maintained the joint-best defense (37 goals) in the Bundesliga. However, the Croat added so much more than just defensive solidity to the German side.

Eager to be on the ball, Gvardiol would often venture out from the back and move past defenders relatively easily. With Leipzig often aiming to press high up the pitch, it is necessary for their centre-backs to be excellent in possession.

The 20-year-old ace certainly proved his quality in his debut campaign for Leipzig as he managed 1.2 dribbles per game last season. A massive talent, the youngster is destined for a move to one of the biggest clubs in the coming years.

