5 challenges that Antonio Conte must overcome to retain the title next season

5 problems that Chelsea and Antonio Conte could face next season.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 23:42 IST

To be, or not to be

Uneasy lies the head that wears the Premier League crown, and you can rest assured that Antonio Conte has already started to plan his title defence at Chelsea.

Now, the confetti has barely settled in West London, but the armies of Manchester will use their vast resources to load up on ammunition, and they will lay siege to Stamford Bridge in an attempt to capture English football’s greatest prize.

The champions must also deal with the small matter of a young and hungry Spurs side, which is stacked with some of the brightest talents in world football, not to mention Arsenal and Liverpool who will once again emerge as dark horses.

Basically, the world’s most lucrative football property never sleeps, and if Conte doesn’t fine tune his team, he will be swept away by the might of his challengers. Without any further ado, here are five challenges that the Italian maestro must overcome to hold on to his crown.

#1 The looming departure of Diego Costa

Madrid or Shanghai, Diego?

Make no mistake about it, Diego Costa is the ideal striker for Antonio Conte’s system. The mercurial striker was clinical in front of goal during the first half of the season, and he has notched 20 strikes in his 34 Premier League appearances.

While Costa has hardly been prolific since the turn of the year, his overall play has still been instrumental to Chelsea’s success. The Spanish International's ability to hold the ball up under pressure has allowed the Blues’ wingbacks and inside forwards to overload the flanks in transition, and his link up play with Eden Hazard has also yielded significant dividends.

Should the 28-year-old move to China, the reigning Premier League Champions will lose an instrumental part of their lethal counterattack and might even have to consider a change in their style of play.