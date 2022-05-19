5 Champions League winners who have been relegated from the top division

Winning the UEFA Champions League is certainly an amazing achievement for any club. Some have gone on to win it more than once, showcasing their dominance in Europe.

Real Madrid have won it 13 times, more than any club in the competition's history. They can make it 14 in this season's final against Liverpool on May 28. While winning the Champions League is one thing, being successful in their respective leagues is a different challenge altogether.

Champions League triumph does not guarantee league success

Europe's top five leagues have had some top-quality clubs who have done well in their respective leagues. These clubs have found success in top division football as well as in Europe.

That being said, there have been several European giants who have won the Champions League but failed to avoid relegation at some point in their history. Here we take a look at five such teams.

#5 Marseille

FC Basel v Olympique Marseille: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

Olympique de Marseille is one of the most decorated clubs in France. Having won Ligue 1 nine times, the French club have enjoyed spells of dominance in the league. Their last league triumph came in the 2009-10 season.

Les Olympiens have a rich history. They are currently the only French club to have won the UEFA Champions League, winning it in the 1992-93 season. With a 1-0 victory against AC Milan in the finals, Marseille have achieved a feat no French club has been able to manage.

Glentoran FC @Glentoran



🗓️ 1992-93

🤝 @OM_English

Champions League



During the 1992-1993 season Glentoran would face Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League. The French giants would go on to win the competition that year! European Dream🗓️ 1992-93Champions LeagueDuring the 1992-1993 season Glentoran would face Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League. The French giants would go on to win the competition that year! #COYG European Dream 🌍⏪🗓️ 1992-93🤝 @OM_English🏆 Champions LeagueDuring the 1992-1993 season Glentoran would face Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League. The French giants would go on to win the competition that year! #COYG 💚🐓 https://t.co/cqeFJNLboA

Despite achieving this triumph, they faced relegation in 1994, which was not the first time that they were relegated. The relegation was due to the club's involvement in a match-fixing scandal. Prior to this, Marseille were relegated in 1959.

#4 Juventus

Juventus FC v Parma FC - Serie A

It has been a real struggle for Juventus to register a Champions League title victory in the 21st century. Having thrice ended up as runners-up in the competition since 2000, it has been frustrating for the Old Lady.

Juventus have won the competition twice in 1985 and 1996. The Italian giants have won Serie A a record 36 times, with 11 victories coming in the 21st century. The league tally could have been more had it not been for the Calciopoli scandal.

OM @SyrianArchetict In 2006 the scandal of calciopoli that chnaged football as we know it. Chiellini’s juventus was demoted to serie B but he was one of the only star players to remain in the team. Now he’s the only one from that time to still be playing



After this season we will be starting again. In 2006 the scandal of calciopoli that chnaged football as we know it. Chiellini’s juventus was demoted to serie B but he was one of the only star players to remain in the team. Now he’s the only one from that time to still be playingAfter this season we will be starting again. https://t.co/P1F9Yo1IYy

The scandal saw Juventus be stripped of their Serie A title in 2005 and 2006 and relegated to Serie B. It was the first time in the club's history that they were demoted.

Interestingly, despite many top players leaving the club following relegation, Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved, Gianluigi Buffon and David Trezeguet stayed with the Old Lady.

#3 Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United have struggled a lot lately, especially since the retirement of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. After enjoying plenty of success under the Scotsman, the Red Devils have failed to impose their dominance in England or Europe.

United have won the Champions League three times in their rich history. Their last triumph came in the 2008-09 season when they beat Chelsea in the final on penalties. However, it has all been haywire for them since the 2013-14 season.

BetConnect @betconnect |



The result at Old Trafford guaranteed United's relegation from the First Division #MCFC #OnThisDay in 1974, Manchester United legend Denis Law famously scored against them with a cheeky back-heel in a 1-0 win for Manchester City.The result at Old Trafford guaranteed United's relegation from the First Division #MUFC ⚽️⏪| #OnThisDay in 1974, Manchester United legend Denis Law famously scored against them with a cheeky back-heel in a 1-0 win for Manchester City.The result at Old Trafford guaranteed United's relegation from the First Division #MUFC #MCFC https://t.co/ga9IVGHOpC

Manchester United have been demoted to the second division five times in their history, with their last coming in the 1973-74 season. Technically, the club have not been relegated since the formation of the now-known Premier League.

#2 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have been ruthless in the Bundesliga in the 21st century, having won the league 17 times so far. They have gone on to win the league for 10 consecutive seasons now, including the ongoing campaign.

With their attacking and tactful approach, Bayern have achieved a lot of success both in the present and past. They have won the Champions League six times, with their last triumph coming in the 2019-20 season, beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Having said that, Bayern have faced a difficult period in their history when they faced relegation in 1955. The German giants bounced back strongly, however, as they were back in the top division the following season itself.

#1 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The Reds have been very impressive ever since Jurgen Klopp took over as their manager in the 2015-16 season. With their attacking and direct gameplay, Liverpool have been dangerous and very difficult to contain.

The Merseyside club will have a chance to register their seventh Champions League triumph when they face Real Madrid on May 28. Their last victory in the competition came in the 2018-19 season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop



captain Billy Liddell writing after relegation in 1954 🗣️ "We at Liverpool are glad that this city will still have a representative in the premier division and we sincerely hope that Everton will have as successful a season next year as they have had this year". #LFC captain Billy Liddell writing after relegation in 1954 🗣️ "We at Liverpool are glad that this city will still have a representative in the premier division and we sincerely hope that Everton will have as successful a season next year as they have had this year".#LFC captain Billy Liddell writing after relegation in 1954 https://t.co/Gkuget0Msi

Liverpool have been regularly involved in England's top-division football but things were not the same in 1895, 1904 and 1954 when they faced relegation. It only got worse for them after being demoted in 1954 as they had to wait eight seasons to finally earn promotion to the top division.

