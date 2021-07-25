5 former Championship Stars who have taken the Premier League by storm

The EFL Championship is considered by many as one of the toughest leagues in the world for their competitiveness and frenzied schedule. The Championship is the gateway to the riches and prestige of the English Premier League.

The Jump from the Championship to the Top Tier

Many Premier League clubs prefer to look abroad for players or buy from clubs within the league. Whilst many recent household names like Jamie Vardy, Jack Grealish and Troy Deeney were afforded a chance to play on the Premier League platform with their teams promotion, few players have made the jump to an existing Premier League club with great success. Here are five former Championship players who have successfully made the step up themselves to the Premier League in recent years:

#5. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins was identified by Aston Villa as a clinical goalscoring center forward on the back of his exploits with Brentford in the Championship. In 2019/20, Watkins scored 26 goals for Brentford dragging them to within a game of the Premier League, falling short at the playoff final hurdle. His personal performances, however, earned him a 28 million pound move to Aston Villa, having been highly touted at the club as the man to deliver them to Premier League safety.

His first season at Premier League level has seen an outstanding return of 14 goals in all competitions, earning him an England cap and an international goal on debut. Watkins' hat-trick against Liverpool in a landmark 7-2 victory for the Midlands club was one of the shock performances of the season and gives a glimpse of the striker's immense potential and value which is only going to grow in the coming seasons.

#4. Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace paid almost 20 million to sign the 23 year old Eze from Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Eze came with a huge reputation having scored 14 goals and made the 2019-20 EFL Championship team of the year.

In his debut Premier League season, he has backed up his potential and impressed many with his talent to glide across the pitch with a football at his feet. A lethal inverted winger who can play across three attacking midfield positions for Palace, his one-on-one ability and clever set-piece technique all stand out. His tenacity to take on players, much like his teammate Wilfred Zaha, is a vital part of Crystal Palace's counterattacking style of football.

Growing up in the cages of Greenwich, greater London, his favorite player was said to be Ronaldinho, whose style he imitates not just from appearance but also in his slick dribbling ability and entertainment value on the pitch. There is so much more to come from Eze that many a neutral can take delight in watching

