5 Championship youngsters who could be Premier League quality

Max Aarons has been phenomenal for Norwich City this season.

Everyone knows about the English Premier League, and its quality, having been dubbed 'the best league in the world' multiple times by pundits and fans alike. However, with the money that is being poured into England's top flight, clubs tend to overspend on talent from overseas, with many players turning out to be underwhelming, to say the least.

Quite often, English sides are coaxed and cajoled into paying well over the market value for players as foreign teams perceive the Premier League as being able to spend that kind of money. While there is a seed of truth in that perception, the reality is that clubs lower down the league, while better off than teams of that status in other countries, often do not have the resources to pay the money that the bigger clubs do. As a result, they are forced into purchasing players from lower divisions of English football.

Often, even these players do not turn out to be Premier League quality, and both club and player end up suffering as a result. The key, however, is to correctly identify those players who possess the potential to graduate from the lower tiers to the top tier of English football.

The second division of English football, the Football League Championship, has been a hotbed of talent for several years, and the competition is often extremely tough, so the ones who shine consistently, more often than not, are able to adjust well to life at a higher level. If clubs are looking for cheap, solid options, they may well find them here. Current Premier League stars such as James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Wilfried Zaha, and Harry Maguire all made their name in the Championship before impressing on the Premier League stage.

So, without further ado, here are 5 Championship youngsters who could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League, in no particular order.

