Chelsea: 5 Potential Replacements for Courtois

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.69K // 04 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Courtois could be on his way to Madrid

With less than a week to go until this year's transfer window closes, Real Madrid appear to be upping their game to secure the services of Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

The Champions League winners are said to have put in a very reasonable offer for the Belgian number 1, and Courtois' agent has reportedly suggested that Chelsea should seriously consider accepting the offer if they want to make anything for the keeper, whose contract expires next Summer.

If Courtois is to head to the Spanish capital, then Chelsea will need to act quickly to sign his replacement. With only days to go in the transfer window, they run the risk of having to splash some serious cash to get in their next number 1.

With that in mind, let's have a look at five keepers who could find themselves in between the sticks for Chelsea's opening game.

#5 Jack Butland

Stoke will be desperate to keep hold of Butland

Stoke have had an incredibly busy pre-season, with the new manager, Gary Rowett signing up several players in a bid to get The Potters back to the Premier League.

With the transfer window set to close very soon, The Midlands-based club will be hoping that they can keep hold of England international and their number 1 goalkeeper, Jack Butland.

Butland was one of Stoke's few stars last campaign, and Chelsea have been rumoured to have been chasing him for the majority of the transfer window.

While Stoke have claimed that there have been no substantial bids for the England stopper, if Chelsea lose Courtois, then there is every chance they will chuck some big money at him.

1 / 5 NEXT