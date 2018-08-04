Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Courtois agent advises Chelsea to accept Real Madrid offer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.38K   //    04 Aug 2018, 16:18 IST
Courtois - Cropped
Thibaut Courtois, Chelsea

Chelsea risk losing Thibaut Courtois for free if they do not grant his wish and accept Real Madrid's "reasonable" offer, the goalkeeper's agent has warned.

Courtois, 26, has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge but appears determined to leave before the transfer window closes.

The Belgian's agent, Christophe Henrotay, has confirmed his client wants to join the European champions in order to be closer to his children, who live in Madrid.

Courtois previously spent three years at Atletico Madrid and now is ready to link up with their city rivals.

"I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid," Henrotay told The Sun.

"For him this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place for Chelsea to accept.

"We have seen suggestions that it is about money and it is true he could get an increase with a move. But he has turned down a better offer elsewhere because this is more than a financial decision."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted on Friday he was unsure if Courtois, who is yet to feature in pre-season, would return to the club he joined in 2014.

Henrotay is adamant Madrid's bid represents fair compensation for the World Cup's Golden Glove winner.

"Throughout this it has been important for everyone to be reasonable, and the buying club has come up with a reasonable offer for a player who has one year left on his contract when they know they could sign him without a fee in 12 months," he said.

"Chelsea could get a fair fee for him now and sign a replacement. Or they would still have to sign a replacement next summer, but without getting a fee for Thibaut."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Courtois open to Chelsea stay amid Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea enquire about Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Report: Real Madrid Deny Interest in Chelsea Star, Blame...
RELATED STORY
8 potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to make surprise move for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hazard, Courtois and Willian to stay
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Chelsea Could Complete this Week
RELATED STORY
Possible destinations for Thibaut Courtois this summer
RELATED STORY
Courtois: Madrid? My children live there and I want to...
RELATED STORY
Courtois claims World Cup has boosted his value
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us