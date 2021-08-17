5 Chelsea players who could surprise you this season (2021-22)

Chelsea will enter the new season as Champions of Europe, but they will be aiming to win their first Premier League title since 2017.

They have already started the season brilliantly as they won the UEFA Super Cup on penalties against Villarreal. They followed it up by winning their Premier League opener with a comfortable 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Few Chelsea players could spring a surprise in the Premier League this season

While the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku are expected to deliver every week, there are other Chelsea players who could surprise everyone this term.

With many big names returning late to the club due to international duties, these players have already got a chance to showcase their talent to the manager. So let's take a look at the five Chelsea players who could spring a surprise this season:

#5 Timo Werner

Werner could thrive alongside Lukaku in the Premier League

Timo Werner's Chelsea tenure has not gone according to plan yet. The German joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer but struggled to make a consistent impact, drawing another blank in Chelsea's 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday.

Werner managed to score just six goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season and missed plenty of high-profile chances which looked to have dented his confidence.

His struggle in front of goal forced Chelsea to dive into the market for a new striker and hence Romelu Lukaku arrived at the club from Inter last week.

Lukaku's arrival could definitely help take the goalscoring pressure off Werner and help him unlock his full potential. With the spotlight on Lukaku, expectations on Werner in front of goal will be reduced. He can play alongside the Belgian forward and could provide considerable pace in the wings for the Blues.

🗣 "He's probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment. It always helped me having a big striker alongside me."



With the pressure off Werner now, he could really be a huge asset in the upcoming season for Chelsea.

#4 Marcos Alonso

Alonso scored a stunning free-kick in the win over Crystal Palace

Marcos Alonso is a full-back who divides opinion among Chelsea fans. While he is a brilliant wing-back, he looks pretty average when deployed as a full-back.

Lampard had completely exiled him after Chelsea's 3-3 draw with West Brom in September last season, where he was to blame for two of the Baggies' goals. But the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January seemed to have revived his career.

Tuchel's preference to use a 3-4-3 system saw Alonso come back into the fold. He was preferred over Ben Chilwell during the start of Tuchel's tenure before Chilwell earned his spot back in the team.

Although Alonso was linked with a move away this summer, he has been kept at the club and even impressed during pre-season. He even scored a stunning free-kick in Chelsea's 3-0 Premier League win on the opening weekend.

His ability as a wing-back could really prove useful for Chelsea in their Premier League campaign this season. With Emerson Palmeiri tipped to leave the Blues, Alonso could definitely provide the right competition for Chilwell on the left side.

