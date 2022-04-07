5 Chelsea players who underperformed against Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League quarter-final 1st leg

Eager to return to winning ways, Chelsea hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night. Coming into the match on the back of a 1-4 defeat to Brentford, the Blues needed to up the ante to get a respectable result at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately, they were once again outplayed at home, succumbing to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of the 13-time Champions League winners. Los Blancos ace Karim Benzema scored all three of his side's goals, bagging his second hat-trick in two consecutive UCL knockout games. Kai Havertz netted the only goal for the west London outfit on a damp and rainy night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side started the game on the front foot and created their first big chance after five minutes. Sadly, last season’s Champions League final hero Havertz could not keep his effort on target.

In the 21st minute, Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the visitors, converting through a glorious header. Three minutes later, the Frenchman doubled his tally, once again from a spectacular headed effort.

The double punch took the wind out of Chelsea’s sails as they struggled to string passes together. In the 30th minute, Madrid squandered a good chance to go 3-0 up on the night, which served as a wakeup call for the hosts. They got their act together and finally pulled one back through Havertz. Jorginho found the German inside the Real box and the latter made no mistake heading it past former Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois in the 40th minute.

Just as the home fans were sensing a comeback, Tuchel’s ever-reliable goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a horrendous mistake to hand Benzema his hat-trick right at the start of the second half.

The hosts tried to claw their way back into the game but were denied by a gritty and well-drilled Real Madrid side. Overturning the two-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu next week will not be easy, especially if the Blues play like they did on Wednesday night.

Here are five Chelsea players who underperformed in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat to the Whites:

#5 N’Golo Kante

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Known for his workrate and versatility, N’Golo Kante endured an uncharacteristically quiet night on Wednesday.

The Frenchman was nullified by the experienced trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro as he struggled to play his natural game.

Apart from the ball to Havertz in the fifth minute, Kante did not make a noteworthy contribution before being subbed off in favor of Hakim Ziyech during the break.

Moderate Ustaz @MustaphaIshaq95 Rio Ferdinand: “Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric were excellent tonight in the midfield, especially Kroos. He created some crucial chances for Real Madrid. He made Kante push higher to track him and then he moved into space. He then creates space for Benzema and Modric.” Rio Ferdinand: “Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric were excellent tonight in the midfield, especially Kroos. He created some crucial chances for Real Madrid. He made Kante push higher to track him and then he moved into space. He then creates space for Benzema and Modric.” https://t.co/cOrOVebk8B

In his 45-minute spell, the 2018 World Cup winner only made 15 passes, didn’t win a duel, lost possession thrice, and committed a foul.

Not the performance the home fans were hoping for from the former Leicester City man.

#4 Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

In Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 system, Christian Pulisic started on the left-flank. With Federico Valverde on the team, Los Blancos were abundantly stacked on their right wing, which allowed them to keep the American international quiet.

The forward could not contribute to the Blues’ attack, misplaced passes, lost duels, and gave the ball away more often than not.

WorldWideChels @WorldWideCheIs I don’t know if it’s me but I expected so much from Pulisic to be a spark but he was so disappointing. We know Mount wasn’t better but I wasn’t expecting that level from him than I did from CP10. I don’t know if it’s me but I expected so much from Pulisic to be a spark but he was so disappointing. We know Mount wasn’t better but I wasn’t expecting that level from him than I did from CP10.

Before being subbed out for Romelu Lukaku in the 64th minute, Pulisic registered zero shots on target or key passes and played only 25 accurate passes with 78.1 percent accuracy.

He also lost five of his six duels and lost possession 11 times, summing up a disappointing night for the 23-year-old.

#3 Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Antonio Rudiger has arguably been the Blues’ best defender this season. Against Real Madrid, however, he looked like a shadow of his usual, world-class self. He was poor in the duels, lost possession cheaply and played a big part in Madrid’s third goal of the night.

Mendy’s pass to him was short, but the German did not react quickly enough to clear it out of the area. He was caught on his heels and could only manage to poke his toe at it, allowing Benzema to steal the ball. The Frenchman, of course, made no mistake slotting it home to complete his hat-trick.

Andres Agulla @aagulla_espn Mendy se equivoca. Pero Rudiger llega antes a esa pelota y tampoco resuelve Mendy se equivoca. Pero Rudiger llega antes a esa pelota y tampoco resuelve https://t.co/ZDqLX8fVBk

The blunder aside, Rudiger lost all four ground duels, lost possession seven times, and committed three fouls, one of which earned him a booking.

#2 Edouard Mendy

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been one of the club’s best performers over the last season-and-a-half. He saved his team time and again in that stretch, producing eye-popping displays.

Wednesday night, unfortunately, was not one of those occasions. The Senegalese shot-stopper made a potentially decisive blunder seconds into the second half, which allowed Real Madrid to restore their two-goal cushion.

Mendy came an awfully long way off his line to collect the ball and played a dangerously underpowered pass to Rudiger. Benzema put pressure on the German to win the ball and rolled it into the empty net.

Mendy also conceded a couple of first-half goals, but he could not have done anything to keep either of those exceptional Benzema headers out.

#1 Romelu Lukaku

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Thomas Tuchel deployed his €113 million summer signing the 64th minute in an attempt to add directness to his side’s attack. He got down to business right away and got his first chance just three minutes after coming on.

Unfortunately, Nacho’s pressure forced him to direct Reece James’ inviting cross well wide of the target.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Lukaku with a free header but he can’t get it on target.. 📸 - Lukaku with a free header but he can’t get it on target.. https://t.co/dybio84X5D

A couple of minutes later, Lukaku got another glit-edged chance to score, this time from Cesar Azpilicueta’s deflected cross. With the goal gaping in front, he placed his header wide of the mark.

Apart from the two misses, Lukaku was barely involved, registering four touches and two passes in over 30 minutes.

