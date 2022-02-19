5 Chelsea players who would walk into the Manchester United XI

Chelsea and Manchester United have been two of the most successful teams in the Premier League since its inception. The Londoners have won the league on five occasions, while the Red Devils have been victorious 13 times.

Liverpool and Manchester City have taken over the Premier League in recent times. However, one cannot deny that Manchester United had some intriguing rivalries with London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea in 2000s.

Chelsea and Manchester United won back-to-back titles in the 2000s

Managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho had a duopoly in the Premier League during the mid-to-late noughties. From 2004-05 to 2010-11, only Chelsea and Manchester United won the league title. Although the animosity between the two sets of fans has decreased over the years, their matches are still enjoyable.

They are currently vying for a place in the top four. Both the clubs are star-studded, and fans of either club often argue about which side has the better players. In this article, we will list five Chelsea players who would get into Manchester United playing XI.

#5 Ben Chilwell

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell have been battling it out for the left-back position in Gareth Southgate’s England side. The former Southampton defender starred for his club and was prolific during The Three Lions impressive run at Euro 2020. However, Chilwell has been far more consistent this term.

Shaw’s poor run of form in the ongoing campaign is evident by the lack of goal involvement. The modern full-back has to provide attacking returns. While Shaw has done that previously for club and country, his output has taken a hit for the worse in recent times.

Chilwell, on the other hand, was brilliant for the Blues before suffering a season-ending injury in November. In just four Premier League matches, the 25-year-old racked up three goals and one assist. Chilwell’s stamina could be utilized brilliantly in Ralf Rangnick's high-press system

#4 Mason Mount

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Mason Mount rose to prominence under Frank Lampard and has seen an upward spiral in his importance at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman is quite versatile and can perform at a high level in multiple positions in midfield. Ralf Rangnick would adore his work rate.

Manchester United are short on quality in the center of the field. Moreover, their wingers have been called out for not tracking back to help the team defensively. Mount would solve both those problems. The Chelsea star can displace any midfielder at Old Trafford apart from Bruno Fernandes.

Mount’s goal involvements for The Blues have been worth taking note of. The 23-year-old has scored seven times in the Premier League and recorded six assists. No Man United player has more goal contributions than Mount, and only Fernandes can match his numbers.

