5 Chelsea players who could improve under Thomas Tuchel

The moment many Chelsea fans were dreading has finally come. Chelsea have parted ways with Frank Lampard after an 18-month spell as the Blues manager.

Frank Lampard had been under pressure after a very poor run in recent weeks which has seen Chelsea slip to 9th in the table. The Blues had a positive start to the season and went on a 17-game unbeaten run. However, their poor performances again fellow top-10 teams this season ultimately led to their manager's dismissal.

The former Blues player took over the club before last season, with them in turmoil. The London club was under a transfer ban and lost their star player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. However, Lampard steadied the ship.

The now ex-Chelsea manager secured a top-four finish and led the club to the FA Cup final. He also gave players like Reece James, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Billy Gilmour chances to establish themselves in the first team.

However, the results went downhill after a positive start this season. After spending over £200 million on new players, the expectations were high this season. The Blues started the season positively. They finished top of their Champions League group and found themselves top of the league after an impressive run of form. But a run of just 4 wins in their last 10 games has seen them fall behind their major rivals.

Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to take over the hot seat. The German is without a job after leaving Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season.

The arrival of a new manager always brings some uncertainty. However, there are a few players who can certainly improve under the new manager. Most of them struggled under Lampard.

On that note, let us take a look at five Chelsea players who could improve under Thomas Tuchel.

#5. Timo Werner

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

If there is one player whose personal form reflects that of Chelsea, it is their star forward Timo Werner. The German came to Chelsea with the reputation of being one of the best strikers in the game.

The forward began his Blues career brightly, however, his recent slump in form has coincided with Chelsea's torrid run. The German has scored 9 goals and made 5 assists this season, but there is a feeling that he can do much better. Frank Lampard faced criticism for his use of Werner in his team.

Lampard preferred to play Werner on the left wing, which, according to many is the reason behind his poor form. The striker prefers to play centrally and his best performances have come in this position.

Thomas Tuchel is aware of Werner's ability with Tuchel's Dortmund coming up against Werner multiple times in the Bundesliga in the past. It is hoped that the German tactician will use Werner centrally and help unleash the best version of the striker on the Premier League.

#4. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic finally joined Chelsea before the start of last season six months after the transfer was confirmed. The winger had a difficult start to his Chelsea career due to injuries and his struggle to adapt to the English game.

However, the winger recovered from his injury struggles and finished last season strongly. He ended the season with 10 goals to his name. But unfortunately, he suffered another injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Pulisic started this season with an injury, but there was hope that the winger will rediscover his form from end of last season upon his return. However, the American has looked a shadow of himself this season. He has looked frustrated and struggled to impact matches and has scored only a single goal.

Thomas Tuchel has worked before with Pulisic at Dortmund. The winger has admitted before how Tuchel helped him improve. Tuchel is known to improve his players and the Blues faithful will hope the German can help Pulisic find his best again.