5 Chelsea players who have taken their game forward under Maurizio Sarri

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
92   //    26 Sep 2018, 11:21 IST

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Chelsea superstar - Eden Hazard

In one of the popular managerial shifts that occurred during the summer, former Napoli head coach, Maurizio Sarri was lured to the Stamford Bridge to take charge of Chelsea, following the sacking of fellow Italian tactician, Antonio Conte.

It is just about 5 weeks into the season and the change has started paying off, with the Italian leading Chelsea to earn victories in 5 of their 6 Premier League games so far, scoring a whopping 14 goals in the process and establishing the Blues in the top-3 zone of the Premier League table. He has also earned a decent start to his Europa League campaign, defeating Greek outfit PAOK Thessaloniki 1-0 in their opening fixture - thanks to a brilliant goal from Willian.

Change is evident under Sarri, with the manager having introduced a pro-attacking and possession-based style of play at Stamford Bridge which has helped him to get the best out of his players. All his superstars are now awake, firing on all cylinders and ready to put up a fight for everything this season.

Below, we take a look at 5 Chelsea players who have taken their game forward under the tactician so far this term:

#5 Marcos Alonso

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Alonso has been a regular under Sarri this season

Spanish International Marcos Alonso is one of the Chelsea superstars that have earned a decent start to life under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this season.

The 27-year-old has firmly established himself under the Italian, producing a couple brilliant performances and earning a lot of plaudits for his incredible displays. So far, he has featured in all of Chelsea's Premier League games this season and he also earned a call-up to represent the Spanish national team recently.

Alonso has been really effective with Sarri's style, helping in building up plays from the back, holding possession as well as bursting down the left flank to support attacks at opportune moments.

1 / 5 NEXT
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
