5 Chelsea players who have taken their game forward under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea superstar - Eden Hazard

In one of the popular managerial shifts that occurred during the summer, former Napoli head coach, Maurizio Sarri was lured to the Stamford Bridge to take charge of Chelsea, following the sacking of fellow Italian tactician, Antonio Conte.

It is just about 5 weeks into the season and the change has started paying off, with the Italian leading Chelsea to earn victories in 5 of their 6 Premier League games so far, scoring a whopping 14 goals in the process and establishing the Blues in the top-3 zone of the Premier League table. He has also earned a decent start to his Europa League campaign, defeating Greek outfit PAOK Thessaloniki 1-0 in their opening fixture - thanks to a brilliant goal from Willian.

Change is evident under Sarri, with the manager having introduced a pro-attacking and possession-based style of play at Stamford Bridge which has helped him to get the best out of his players. All his superstars are now awake, firing on all cylinders and ready to put up a fight for everything this season.

Below, we take a look at 5 Chelsea players who have taken their game forward under the tactician so far this term:

#5 Marcos Alonso

Alonso has been a regular under Sarri this season

Spanish International Marcos Alonso is one of the Chelsea superstars that have earned a decent start to life under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this season.

The 27-year-old has firmly established himself under the Italian, producing a couple brilliant performances and earning a lot of plaudits for his incredible displays. So far, he has featured in all of Chelsea's Premier League games this season and he also earned a call-up to represent the Spanish national team recently.

Alonso has been really effective with Sarri's style, helping in building up plays from the back, holding possession as well as bursting down the left flank to support attacks at opportune moments.

