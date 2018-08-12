5 Chelsea players who played brilliantly against Huddersfield town

The Premier League 2018-19 has started with a bang for Chelsea Football Club. The London based club has trounced over Huddersfield town by 3-0 in the opening fixture of the premier league.

Chelsea have got the perfect start for their new campaign. Kante scored the first goal of the match for Chelsea. Along with Kante’s goal, goals from Jorginho and Pedro helped Chelsea in comfortably securing three points in the bag.

Let us now discuss five Chelsea players who played brilliantly in the fixture.

#1 Jorginho

The 26 years old Italian international was the backbone of Chelsea against Huddersfield Town. After the disastrous performance against Manchester City last week, he produced an optimistic display yesterday. With his passing, he completely dominated the midfield.

The glimpse of 'Sarri' ball could be seen in the match and Jorginho was the projector of it. Chelsea’s #5 was the catalyst in Chelsea’s game plan and provided more freedom to Kante.

He also converted a penalty just seconds before halftime. Thus, it was the dream debut for Jorginho in the premier league and Chelsea fans would be expecting performances like this one in the future also.

#2 Kante

For the first time in a Chelsea shirt, Kante was seen playing as the centre midfielder and it proved beneficial for both Chelsea as well as for him. Kante scored his 4th goal for Chelsea by opening the score sheet for Chelsea against the Huddersfield town.

With the inclusion of Jorginho in the starting lineup, Kante had the freedom to assist in the final third, which he did precisely. He regularly provided support to the attackers and also ensured Jorginho didn't remain lonely in the centre of the field.

Throughout the match, Kante didn’t show a glimpse of discomfort and baffle, rather he played like a natural box to box midfielder. In totality, he accepted his new role and performed it aesthetically.

#3 Marcos Alonso

The Spaniard has silenced his critics with an outstanding display against Huddersfield town in the opening fixture of the Premier League 2018-19.

He was criticized for his poor defending and his inability to play in the left back position, but, with his mesmerizing display against Huddersfield town he silenced all his critics. Alonso earned a penalty for Chelsea, which was converted by Jorginho and also, he came close to scoring a goal, but got denied by the post.

The 27-year old helped on defense and at the same contributed in the attack. Fans and Sarri would expect the same kind of performances from him in the future.

#4 Pedro

The most surprising performance came from Pedro. Before the pre-season he was on the verge of leaving the club, but, destiny had some other plan and after the successful pre-season, Pedro got placed in the starting line. He continued his form by scoring a goal in his first league match.

He scored the 3rd goal for Chelsea against the Huddersfield town, courtesy to an Eden Hazard assist. With his constant threat to the opposition, the 31-year old Spain international showed the world that he is not finished and there is more football in him.

Although, he might not get many starts in the season, he showed Sarri what he is capable of and what he can contribute to the team. What is interesting to see is how much playing time Sarri will offer to him after his outstanding performance in the opening fixture.

#5 Eden Hazard

The Belgian captain was left out of the starting eleven because of his fitness, as he has just joined a few days ago after spending his summer break. He came as a replacement for Willian in the 76th minute.

As soon as he stepped on the pitch he showed why Real Madrid desperately want him, he proved his worth. In his 20 minute display he kept defenders in his pocket and created the 3rd goal for Chelsea.

Against Huddersfield town, Eden Hazard showed what he can do and how important he is to Chelsea. The fans are also eagerly waiting for his comeback in the starting line and we might see him starting against Arsenal in the second fixture of the Premier League.

These are the players who showed their worth against Huddersfield Town. The real test will be against Arsenal next week and fans would love to see them shining.