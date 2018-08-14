Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Chelsea players who should thrive under Maurizio Sarri

Ben Winfield
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Aug 2018

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Sarri took charge of Chelsea for the first time on Saturday

Chelsea left it relatively late in the summer to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager. It took until midway through July for the Blues to sack Antonio Conte, and they appointed Sarri just a couple of days later.

The fact his appointment came so late on in the transfer window meant Sarri didn’t have much chance to improve his side. He bought Jorginho with him from Napoli, before signing Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic in the final days on the window.

Perhaps the greatest success for Sarri was keeping hold of players who were reportedly looking to leave Stamford Bridge. Even though he lost Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, he was able to hang on to Eden Hazard and Willian, two of his most important players. Obviously, they could still move elsewhere in Europe where the transfer window is still open, but that seems incredibly unlikely. 

It is clear that Sarri will be looking to recreate the sort of success he had at Napoli, with a similar style of football. It will take time for him to get this Chelsea side playing ‘Sarri-ball’, but there were promising signs during their win over Huddersfield Town this weekend. 

His style of play should really be of benefit to a number of his players and should bring the best out of them. Here are five of his players who should thrive under Sarri’s management.

#1 David Luiz

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Luiz rarely featured under Conte at the back end of last season

Last season under Conte, Luiz was frozen out of the Chelsea side and didn’t play a single minute of competitive action after February. The Brazilian is said to have fallen out with his former manager, after criticising the Italian’s tactics following a 3-0 Champions League defeat away at Roma.

However, he started both the Community Shield game with Manchester City, and the opening day draw with Huddersfield, suggesting Sarri is prepared to give him another chance.

Everyone was shocked when Conte bought Luiz back from PSG to Chelsea in 2016. He went on to play a key role in the centre of a back three as the Blues strolled to the title. However, he suffered as much as anyone last season, and had Conte remained at Chelsea, he most certainly would have been out the door.

Under Sarri he will be encouraged to pass the ball out from the back, and there is no one in English football better at that than Luiz. He is superb on the ball, and will really suit the way his new manager wishes to play.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard N'Golo Kante Antonio Conte Maurizio Sarri
