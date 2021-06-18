5 Chelsea stars who need to leave to further their career

Chelsea enjoyed an incredible end to their 2020-21 season by winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel's management.

Plans have already begun for next season, with stars like Erling Braut Haaland, James Maddison and Raphael Varane linked with the club. Tuchel has done a fine job since taking over and will surely be backed in the transfer market.

However, this could also mean that certain players from the squad are likely to leave. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori has already joined AC Milan on a permanent deal, with more players set to depart the club.

5 Players who would benefit by leaving Chelsea ahead of the 2021-22 season

#5 Kurt Zouma

Barnsley v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

After a serious knee injury in 2016 and subsequent loans to Stoke City and Everton, it looked like Kurt Zouma's Chelsea career had come to an end.

However, the France international clawed his way back into first-team contention at Chelsea after some good performances, and was clearly rated highly by former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. The arrival of Thomas Tuchel, though, has seen the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen being preferred at the centre-back position ahead of Zouma.

The 26-year old made 22 starts in the Premier League this season and managed to score five goals. He was an unused substitute in the Champions League final against Manchester City and with Chelsea reportedly in the market for a centre-back, Zouma's game-time could be reduced further next season.

#4 Hakim Ziyech

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Hakim Ziyech had been one of the best players in the Eredivisie for some time when Chelsea decided to spend £36 million to acquire him from Ajax last summer.

An extremely creative player renowned for his technical skills, Ziyech's signing was well-received. The 28-year old was seen as an upgrade on veteran forwards like Willian and Pedro, with both attackers leaving the club on free transfers in 2020. Despite high expectations, Ziyech struggled during his first season with Chelsea.

The Morocco international made just 15 starts in the league for the club, scoring two goals and providing three assists. Chelsea have an incredible assortment of attackers, with Ziyech often used to make an impact off the bench. The former Twente man has been linked with Napoli and AC Milan after a frustrating season in England.

