One of the best defenders of the modern generation, Sergio Ramos will end his 16-year association with Real Madrid this summer.

The club has officially announced that Ramos will leave the club on a free transfer. This has naturally piqued the interest of top clubs across Europe, with Ramos' quality and leadership still in high demand.

Ramos enjoyed a stellar career with Real Madrid and is regarded as a legend of the club. However, the 2020/21 season proved to be a poor one for the 35-year old, with injury issues limiting his appearances for the club. He was not selected for the Spain squad for the Euros either.

It will be interesting to see which club picks up Sergio Ramos. There is no denying his pedigree, but his injuries during his last season with Real Madrid could put some clubs off.

We look at:

5 possible destinations for Sergio Ramos

#5 Chelsea

Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

It is no secret that Chelsea are interested in signing a centre-back this summer, with Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix and Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule linked with the club.

The Blues enjoyed great success after signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer last summer, and the availability of Sergio Ramos offers the club a similar opportunity. Ramos, like Silva, is highly experienced and one of the best centre-backs of this century. The Blues could focus on strengthening other positions in the squad if they manage to acquire the 35-year old on a free transfer.

The chance of playing for a club that has the potential to become one of the best in Europe will surely be a tantalizing prospect for Sergio Ramos. However, Chelsea are seemingly targeting younger players for the centre-back position, so for now it seems unlikely that the Spaniard will wear the blue of the club.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

#4 Sevilla

Seville v FC Internazionale - UEFA Europa League Final

A club which have recently thrown their name in the mix for Sergio Ramos' signature is his former club Sevilla.

The Spain international is a product of the Sevilla academy, and made 50 appearances in all competitions before joining Real Madrid in 2005. Sevilla have a history of bringing back players, with Ivan Rakitic rejoining the club where he made his name last summer after a successful spell with Barcelona.

🏟️ 671 games

⚽ 101 goals

🎯 40 assists

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆🏆🏆🏆 UCL

🏆🏆🏆🏆Spanish Super Cup

🏆🏆🏆🏆Club World cup

🏆🏆🏆UEFA Super club

🏆🏆 Copa del Rey



😢End of an era

Ramos is leaving Real Madrid after 16 years of pure dominance 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/3O4a0TPVdU — Jeffy Moses (@jeffyzmoses) June 17, 2021

It would be surprising to see Sergio Ramos return to Sevilla, though. The club operates within certain financial parameters, and Ramos' was one of the best paid players in Europe during his stint with Los Blancos.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin