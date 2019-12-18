5 classic Boxing Day Premier League games of the decade

Scott Newman

Ricardo Pereira smashed a winner home for Leicester against Man City in a 2018 Boxing Day classic

Massive fixtures on Boxing Day have been a tradition in English football dating back to before the Premier League era, and the last decade certainly hasn’t been a disappointment as far as classic games have been concerned.

The current season could see another Christmas cracker added to the list as league leaders Liverpool face a showdown with second-placed Leicester City, but the match will have to be a true classic to live up to some of these past games.

Here are 5 Boxing Day Premier League classics from the last decade (2010-2019).

1. Manchester United 4-3 Newcastle United – 2012

Javier Hernandez scored a dramatic winner for Manchester United against Newcastle on Boxing Day in 2012

This Boxing Day classic took place in 2012 and saw Manchester United extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 7 points in dramatic fashion, defeating Alan Pardew’s Newcastle United with a last-minute winner from Mexican striker Javier Hernandez. It was a throwback to the classic 90’s rivalry between the Red Devils and the Magpies, and was full of twists, turns and controversies.

Newcastle took the lead after just 4 minutes, with Demba Ba pouncing on a mistake from Michael Carrick to fire a shot on goal, and when David de Gea made the save, James Perch was at home to tap in the rebound.

United found an equaliser after 25 minutes through an unlikely source – defender Jonny Evans, who bundled in after a goalmouth scramble, but just 3 minutes later, controversy struck and Newcastle were ahead again. This time, Evans turned Danny Simpson’s shot into his own net, only for the linesman to disallow the goal for an offside, as he incorrectly believed Papiss Cisse had the final touch.

However, referee Mike Dean overruled the decision and gave the goal, sending Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson into a fury. The first half ended with the Magpies in control, and they almost extended their lead in the second half when a Sylvain Marveaux free-kick struck the bar. United then equalised through Patrice Evra, only for Cisse to put Pardew’s team back into the lead 10 minutes later.

Robin van Persie equalised just 3 minutes after that, but with the score now tied at 3-3, it seemed like United would have to settle for a point. Just as added time kicked in though, Carrick atoned for his earlier error by sending a cross into the box, and ‘Chicharito’ slid into fire home, sending Old Trafford into rapture – and Ferguson leaping around in a wild celebration.

